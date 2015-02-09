Top Headlines

Roundup of 2019 September callups

Top 30 prospects, other notable players heading to the Majors

Gavin Lux heads to the Majors after producing a .392/.478/.719 line in 49 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City. (Tim Campbell/MiLB.com)

By MiLB.com Staff | September 2, 2019 12:30 PM

September time, and the promotions are easy.

Major League rosters can expand to include any member of an organization's 40-man roster, beginning Sept. 1, and that means hordes of prospects will be heading to The Show this month. This will be the last season for that threshold; next year big league teams will be limited to 28 players in September. 

Over the coming days and weeks, MiLB.com will keep a running tab of the prospects ranked among their farm system's top 30 as well as other notable players who've been called up to the Majors as part of September roster expansion. For a preview of the Top-100 prospects who could be summoned, check out the Aug. 30 Toolshed.

Top 30 prospects, other notable players moved to Majors
NAME POS MLB ORG MiLB TEAM 2019 NOTES
Jon Duplantier RHP ARI Triple-A Reno ARI No. 6; 5.21 ERA, 44 K, 28 BB in 38 IP at Triple-A; 4.33 ERA in 27 IP in MLB
Kevin Cron 1B ARI Triple-A Reno ARI No. 26; leads Minors with 39 HR, .777 SLG, 1.226 OPS; .787 OPS in MLB
Travis Lakins RHP BOS Triple-A Pawtucket BOS No 22; 4.60 ERA, 42 K in 45 IP as reliever; 4.70 ERA in 10 appearances in MLB
Adbert Alzolay RHP CHC Triple-A Iowa CHC No. 5; 4.41 ERA, 91 K in 65 1/3 IP at Triple-A; 7.15 ERA in three appearances in MLB
Robel Garcia UTIL CHC Triple-A Iowa CHC No. 26; .284/.369/.586, 27 HR at Triple-A, Double-A; .767 OPS in 20 games in MLB
Bryan Garcia RHP DET Triple-A Toledo DET No. 21; 3.05 ERA, 47 K in 41 1/3 IP across three levels as reliever
Kyle Tucker OF HOU Triple-A Round Rock HOU No. 1; No. 12 overall; .266/.354/.555, 34 HR, 30 SB at Triple-A; played 28 games in MLB in 2018
Garrett Stubbs C HOU Triple-A Round Rock HOU No. 15; .240/.332/.397, 7 HR, 12 SB at Triple-A; .422 OPS in MLB
Jared Walsh 1B/OF/LHP LAA Triple-A Salt Lake LAA No. 22; .325/.423/.686, 36 HR at Triple-A; 4.15 ERA in four appearances at Triple-A
Michael Hermosillo OF LAA Triple-A Salt Lake LAA No. 26; .243/.331/.471, 15 HR at Triple-A; one game in MLB
Gavin Lux SS/2B LAD Triple-A Oklahoma City LAD No. 1; No. 9 overall; more on the promotion
Brusdar Graterol RHP MIN Triple-A Rochester MIN No. 3; No. 54 overall; more on the promotion
Sean Murphy C OAK Triple-A Las Vegas OAK No. 3; No. 43 overall; more on the promotion
Cole Irvin LHP PHI Triple-A Lehigh Valley PHI No. 16; 3.94 ERA, 65 K in 93 2/3 IP at Triple-A; 7.98 ERA in 29 1/3 IP in MLB
Deivy Grullon C PHI Triple-A Lehigh Valley PHI No. 19; .283/.354/.496, 21 HR at Triple-A
Ronald Bolanos RHP SD Double-A Amarillo SD No. 15; 3.66 ERA, 142 K in 130 1/3 IP at Double-A, Class A Advanced
Chris Shaw OF/1B SF Triple-A Sacramento SF No. 21; .294/.360/.559, 28 HR across two levels
Aramis Garcia C SF Triple-A Sacramento SF No. 23; .271/.343/.488, 16 HR in Triple-A; .677 OPS in MLB
Andrew Knizner C STL Triple-A Memphis STL No. 3; .276/.357/.463, 12 HR at Triple-A; .630 OPS in 14 games in MLB
Junior Fernandez RHP STL Triple-A Memphis STL No. 8; 1.52 ERA, 80 K, 30 BB in 65 IP across three levels as reliever; six appearances in MLB
Edmundo Sosa INF STL Triple-A Memphis STL No. 14; .291/.335/.466, 17 HR at Triple-A; one game in MLB
Nate Lowe 1B TB Triple-A Durham TB No. 8; .289/421/.508, 16 HR at Triple-A; .921 OPS, 6 HR in MLB
Anthony Banda LHP TB Triple-A Durham TB No. 22; 6.04 ERA, 27 K in 28 1/3 IP at Triple-A; 5.67 ERA in 33 1/3 IP in MLB
Ian Gibaut RHP TEX Triple-A Nashville TEX No. 30; 4.50 ERA, 23 K in 18 IP as reliever; 8 2/3 IP in MLB; traded from TB in July

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

