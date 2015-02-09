Roundup of 2019 September callups
Top 30 prospects, other notable players heading to the Majors
By MiLB.com Staff | September 2, 2019 12:30 PM
September time, and the promotions are easy.
Major League rosters can expand to include any member of an organization's 40-man roster, beginning Sept. 1, and that means hordes of prospects will be heading to The Show this month. This will be the last season for that threshold; next year big league teams will be limited to 28 players in September.
Over the coming days and weeks, MiLB.com will keep a running tab of the prospects ranked among their farm system's top 30 as well as other notable players who've been called up to the Majors as part of September roster expansion. For a preview of the Top-100 prospects who could be summoned, check out the Aug. 30 Toolshed.
|NAME
|POS
|MLB ORG
|MiLB TEAM
|2019 NOTES
|Jon Duplantier
|RHP
|ARI
|Triple-A Reno
|ARI No. 6; 5.21 ERA, 44 K, 28 BB in 38 IP at Triple-A; 4.33 ERA in 27 IP in MLB
|Kevin Cron
|1B
|ARI
|Triple-A Reno
|ARI No. 26; leads Minors with 39 HR, .777 SLG, 1.226 OPS; .787 OPS in MLB
|Travis Lakins
|RHP
|BOS
|Triple-A Pawtucket
|BOS No 22; 4.60 ERA, 42 K in 45 IP as reliever; 4.70 ERA in 10 appearances in MLB
|Adbert Alzolay
|RHP
|CHC
|Triple-A Iowa
|CHC No. 5; 4.41 ERA, 91 K in 65 1/3 IP at Triple-A; 7.15 ERA in three appearances in MLB
|Robel Garcia
|UTIL
|CHC
|Triple-A Iowa
|CHC No. 26; .284/.369/.586, 27 HR at Triple-A, Double-A; .767 OPS in 20 games in MLB
|Bryan Garcia
|RHP
|DET
|Triple-A Toledo
|DET No. 21; 3.05 ERA, 47 K in 41 1/3 IP across three levels as reliever
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|HOU
|Triple-A Round Rock
|HOU No. 1; No. 12 overall; .266/.354/.555, 34 HR, 30 SB at Triple-A; played 28 games in MLB in 2018
|Garrett Stubbs
|C
|HOU
|Triple-A Round Rock
|HOU No. 15; .240/.332/.397, 7 HR, 12 SB at Triple-A; .422 OPS in MLB
|Jared Walsh
|1B/OF/LHP
|LAA
|Triple-A Salt Lake
|LAA No. 22; .325/.423/.686, 36 HR at Triple-A; 4.15 ERA in four appearances at Triple-A
|Michael Hermosillo
|OF
|LAA
|Triple-A Salt Lake
|LAA No. 26; .243/.331/.471, 15 HR at Triple-A; one game in MLB
|Gavin Lux
|SS/2B
|LAD
|Triple-A Oklahoma City
|LAD No. 1; No. 9 overall; more on the promotion
|Brusdar Graterol
|RHP
|MIN
|Triple-A Rochester
|MIN No. 3; No. 54 overall; more on the promotion
|Sean Murphy
|C
|OAK
|Triple-A Las Vegas
|OAK No. 3; No. 43 overall; more on the promotion
|Cole Irvin
|LHP
|PHI
|Triple-A Lehigh Valley
|PHI No. 16; 3.94 ERA, 65 K in 93 2/3 IP at Triple-A; 7.98 ERA in 29 1/3 IP in MLB
|Deivy Grullon
|C
|PHI
|Triple-A Lehigh Valley
|PHI No. 19; .283/.354/.496, 21 HR at Triple-A
|Ronald Bolanos
|RHP
|SD
|Double-A Amarillo
|SD No. 15; 3.66 ERA, 142 K in 130 1/3 IP at Double-A, Class A Advanced
|Chris Shaw
|OF/1B
|SF
|Triple-A Sacramento
|SF No. 21; .294/.360/.559, 28 HR across two levels
|Aramis Garcia
|C
|SF
|Triple-A Sacramento
|SF No. 23; .271/.343/.488, 16 HR in Triple-A; .677 OPS in MLB
|Andrew Knizner
|C
|STL
|Triple-A Memphis
|STL No. 3; .276/.357/.463, 12 HR at Triple-A; .630 OPS in 14 games in MLB
|Junior Fernandez
|RHP
|STL
|Triple-A Memphis
|STL No. 8; 1.52 ERA, 80 K, 30 BB in 65 IP across three levels as reliever; six appearances in MLB
|Edmundo Sosa
|INF
|STL
|Triple-A Memphis
|STL No. 14; .291/.335/.466, 17 HR at Triple-A; one game in MLB
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|TB
|Triple-A Durham
|TB No. 8; .289/421/.508, 16 HR at Triple-A; .921 OPS, 6 HR in MLB
|Anthony Banda
|LHP
|TB
|Triple-A Durham
|TB No. 22; 6.04 ERA, 27 K in 28 1/3 IP at Triple-A; 5.67 ERA in 33 1/3 IP in MLB
|Ian Gibaut
|RHP
|TEX
|Triple-A Nashville
|TEX No. 30; 4.50 ERA, 23 K in 18 IP as reliever; 8 2/3 IP in MLB; traded from TB in July
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More