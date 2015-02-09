Jaquez helps Legends complete sweep

The Royals infield prospect went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and two runs scored as the Legends beat Augusta, 4-2, to complete a sweep of the best-of-3 South Atlantic League semifinals and advance to the Championship Series for the second year in a row.

A night removed from scoring one of two runs in Class A Lexington's Game 1 semifinal victory, Rubendy Jaquez played hero again on Friday.

Rubendy Jaquez sent the first pitch from right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (0-1) over the right-center field fence in the fourth inning to give the Legends a 1-0 advantage.

Teng gave up a single to Jeison Guzman and walked Eric Cole before uncorking a pair of wild pitches that produced another run. Nathan Eaton laced a two-out RBI single to right on a 1-1 offering from the 20-year-old from Taiwan to make it 3-0.

The GreenJackets scratched across two runs in the fifth off starter Zach Haake. Jacob Gonzalez and Giants No. 20 prospect Franklin Labour singled, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Simon Whiteman.

Jaquez came up big again in the eighth. After ripping a first-pitch single to right against Sandro Cabrera, the 20-year-old moved up on a four-pitch walk by Guzman. He took third when Guzman was caught stealing and raced home on a wild pitch to provide some insurance.

Daniel James (1-0) retired all eight batters he faced, fanning two, for the win. Brandon Marklund worked around a hit and a walk over the final two frames for his second postseason save. He fanned four, including Labour to end the game and set off the celebration.

Lexington won the championship last year, beating Lakewood in four games.