McMahon brews up big day for Isotopes

The Colorado first baseman belted a long ball and drove in five runs in Saturday's resumed game, then homered and scored three times in the nightcap as Triple-A Albuquerque took two from Fresno with 10-3 and 7-4 wins.

Video: Isotopes' McMahon thumps pinch-hit homer

"I just wanted to get up there and get my swings," said McMahon. "I felt like I can go after any pitch I want to and really felt that tonight. I was put into some pretty good situations from my teammates. They were on base a lot tonight and we put up some numbers."

McMahon didn't enter the first game until the fourth inning on June 3, replacing designated hitter Tom Murphy in the fourth and promptly lining a double to center field to score Drew Weeks and Josh Fuentes.

Game 1 Gameday box score

After the game picked up six weeks later, he skied a homer to center in the sixth off of No. 11 Astros prospect Rogelio Armenteros to plate Weeks and Mike Tauchman.

The 23-year-old started the second game and went yard in his second consecutive at-bat, blasting a fly ball to right that scored Tauchman and David Dahl with his 10th homer of the season off Grizzlies right-hander Brady Rodgers.

Video: Isotopes' McMahon slugs HR in Game Two of twinbill

"I don't know if there's anything similar from those at-bats," McMahon said. "One was a changeup and one was on a fastball. I know I was feeling good, so I was just trying to go up there and put a good swing on the ball, and it worked out."

The 2013 second-round pick walked in the third and scored on a single to right by Ryan Metzler. In the fifth, he lined a knock to right against lefty Kent Emanuel and scored on a triple from Elliot Soto.

"I don't know if there's been a certain turning point, this season has been such a long journey," said McMahon. "The little things have been getting better and better every game. I feel like I'm in a spot right now where I can go up there and do what I like to do at the plate."

In his second season in the Pacific Coast League, he is batting .276, his highest mark of the season, and has put together a six-game hitting streak. McMahon hit .374 last season in his first year with the Isotopes, but with 10 dingers this season -- even with all his time in Colorado -- he's on pace to best his career mark of 14 from a season ago.

Over 47 games at the big league level, McMahon batted .211 with two homers, nine RBIs and seven runs scored.

MiLB include

"I want to go easier into the ball," he said. "I get juiced up when I think there's a fastball coming and stuff like that. It's stuff all hitters think about, so that's probably going to be the biggest thing."

In the first game, sixth-ranked Rockies prospect Garrett Hampson homered for the Isotopes on June 3. When the grame resumed, Hampson was making his Major League debut with Colorado.

In the second game, Colorado right-handed pitcher Chad Bettis allowed two runs on five hits and four strikeouts in his first rehab outing. He didn't issue any walks.