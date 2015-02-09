Bowie's Mountcastle heating up at plate

After missing the start of the season, Baltimore's No. 2 prospect has broken out at the plate. He continued his run Tuesday, mashing his first home run of the season and matching a career-high with four RBIs in Double-A Bowie's 8-5 win over Altoona at Prince George's Stadium.

Mountcastle missed the first 28 games of the season with a hairline fracture in his right hand. He returned on May 10 and has picked up hits in nine of his first 12 games while plating 10 runs and scoring seven times over that span.

On Tuesday, the No. 89 overall prospect singled in Erick Salcedo and Orioles No. 6 prospect Cedric Mullins with a line drive to center field in the sixth inning. He blasted his homer the following frame, plating Anthony Santander with a shot over the center-field fence.

Mountcastle picked up three hits in his season debut against Hartford and raised his average as high as .429 by May 15. He notched his third three-hit game of the season in Sunday's 10-5 win over Trenton after going 0-for-7 in the two previous games.

Everything seemed to come together Tuesday for the 21-year-old, who is now hitting .341.

Corban Joseph belted a three-run homer while Mullins and Salcedo both scored twice for Bowie.

Michael Kelly (1-3) picked up his first win with two innings out of the bullpen.