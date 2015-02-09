Mountcastle collects four hits for Tides

The fourth-ranked Orioles prospect went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI to power Triple-A Norfolk to a 4-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park. It was his second four-hit game of the season, the first coming on May 1.

Mountcastle's biggest contribution came in the eighth inning, when he stepped in with the game tied after Orioles No. 23 prospect DJ Stewart hit a leadoff double. The International League All-Star drove the second pitch from JD Hammer to the gap in right field as Stewart raced home to give Norfolk the lead.

MLB.com's No. 70 overall prospect scored an insurance run on a bunt by Austin Wynns. He singled in the first and sixth, then rounded out his night with another knock in the ninth.

Mountcastle bumped his slash line up to .315/.337/.530 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs in 95 games. His average has climbed 18 points in the past 10 days as he's put together a nine-game stretch in which he's hit .462, homered three times and driven in 10 runs. One of the youngest players on the circuit, the Florida native leads the IL with 124 hits, ranks second with 209 total bases, fifth in RBIs and seventh in batting.

Stewart finished 3-for-5 with a homer and a double, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Engelb Vielma went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Dan Straily (4-0) remained unbeaten after allowing one run over seven innings, yielding three hits and two walks while recording a season-high nine strikeouts.

Rob Brantly homered and tripled for the IronPigs. Returning to Lehigh Valley after making 11 starts for Double-A Reading, Phillies No. 11 prospect JoJo Romero did not figure in the decision after giving up a run on four hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked two.