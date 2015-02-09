Allen goes yard twice in Missions' victory

The Padres' 27th-ranked prospect left the yard twice, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored to power the Missions to a 9-4 win over Corpus Christi on Saturday at Whataburger Field.

Even in a lineup headlined by top Padres prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. and 13th-ranked Josh Naylor, there's a solid argument to be made that Austin Allen is putting together the strongest season of anyone on Double-A San Antonio.

Gameday box score

The left-handed-hitting catcher ambushed the first pitch he saw from Hooks starter Yoanys Quiala, clearing the fence in left for an opposite-field two-run homer. Allen went yard on another first-pitch offering in his next at-bat and punched a 3-2 pitch to right field for a leadoff single in the seventh. He singled again in the ninth to cap his second four-hit game of the season.

Allen slugged two homers in a game once before, going yard twice and driving in a career-high six runs for Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore last July 29. He went 4-for-4 for the Missions in a 14-0 romp over Midland on April 29.

The 2015 fourth-round pick raised his batting average to .333 and his OPS to .998. He's hitting .376 with six homers and four doubles in 19 games since May 18. Allen is second in the Texas League with 14 homers, one behind Springfield's Victor Roache, and is well on pace to surpass his career high 22, set last season in the California League.

Naylor doubled and drove in three runs, while Tatis Jr. reached base four times and drove in a run with a double.

Corpus Christi's Randy Cesar doubled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to a Minor League season-high 31 games. Jamie Ritchie chipped in three hits, including a double, two RBIs and a run scored.