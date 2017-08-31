Missions sweep Texas League South titles

The Missions added the Texas League South Division second-half crown to their first-half title, getting six scoreless innings from Padres No. 9 prospect Joey Lucchesi in a 5-3 victory over Midland at Security Bank Ballpark.

After sealing the top spot in the division with its 76th win of the season on Wednesday, Double-A San Antonio went about its business with low-key handshakes and high-fives. Manager Phillip Wellman wouldn't want it any other way.

"Winning the second half is good, don't get me wrong, but we found no reason to have an elaborate celebration," Wellman said. "We've got the mind-set that we really haven't accomplished anything yet. Although it's a nice accolade to have, winning both halves, we've known for 2 1/2 months we were going to be in the playoffs. And that's where our sights our set, that's where our goals are -- to win this whole thing."

Starting the season with key contributors like shortstop Jose Rondon and reliever Michael Kelly, Wellman had a few new options for his lineup card once his squad clinched the first-half pennant. The manager gave a lot of credit to Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore skipper Edwin Rodriguez for preparing players like Padres No. 2 prospect Cal Quantrill and No. 10 prospect Josh Naylor for the next level.

"I think it speaks volumes on behalf our player development department," Wellman said. "To be able to make that many changes -- we made those changes after we won the first half and there are 12 guys here who weren't here in the first half -- and for those guys to come right in from A-ball and step in and win a half, I truly and honestly think it speaks volumes for the organization, especially our scouting department."

With all the turnover, Padres No. 3 prospect Luis Urias and Franmil Reyes have remained solid contributors to the Missions lineup. Batting cleanup Wednesday, Reyes reached base four times and scored a run.

"That's why we're where we are. Franmil Reyes has 25 home runs, 102 RBIs coming into Wednesday's ballgame," Wellman said. "And when you have Urias leading off, and he's been sitting around .300 all year, just banging out hits, those guys are huge. One of them sets the table and the other one cleans it up. So it's been huge having those guys."

San Antonio has a pitching staff that tops the league in ERA (3.27), strikeouts (1157) and WHIP (1.22), with Lucchesi (5-3) leading the way in the clincher. The 24-year-old left-hander allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight.

"We had four young kids who were promoted into the starting rotation and I expected them to have some ups and downs, but he's really had the fewest," Wellman said. "He can spin a baseball, he throws his fastball for a strike and he doesn't panic. He has great composure on the mound. He just pounds the zone and I think he is just funky enough to upset guys' timing. And when you go six innings and only give up two hits, that speaks for itself."

Eric Yardley recorded his sixth save, despite allowing a run on three hits in the ninth.