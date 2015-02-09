Padres' Morejon headed to disabled list

San Diego's No. 6 prospect was put on the seven-day disabled list with "what's been described as a small triceps issue," according to Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune . Morejon is expected to miss 10 days before returning on a restricted pitch count for Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore.

As one of the youngest players at each level he's visited, Adrian Morejon has impressed at every stop of his Minor League career. For now, though, he'll put it all on pause.

Baseball's No. 50 overall prospect has made 13 starts for the Storm this season, notching a 4-4 record with a 3.30 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings. The 19-year-old left-hander is in his first full season in the Padres organization after signing with San Diego in 2016 and debuting at Class A Short-Season Tri-City last year. Through 27 professional starts, Morejon sports a 3.65 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP.

"Obviously, the stuff plays," Lake Elsinore pitching coach Pete Zamora said earlier this season. "The consistency of the breaking ball is the key for him. When he's landing it and using it as a weapon ... it's very impressive. ... The guy's just worked his butt off and kept his ears open,"

The Havana, Cuba native went just one inning in his last start, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out a batter at San Jose on Aug. 5.

Morejon missed about a month earlier this summer with a forearm issue, going on the Lake Elsinore disabled list on June 25 and being activated for a rehab assignment at the Rookie-level Arizona League on July 23.