Allen's dingers propel Javelinas

The No. 25 Padres prospect belted two homers and collected five RBIs to lead Peoria to a 12-7 win over Surprise at Surprise Stadium. Braxton Davidson (Braves) also bashed two homers as the Javelinas totaled 16 hits in the victory.

Austin Allen hadn't had the power stroke working so far this fall, but he changed that in a major way on Tuesday afternoon.

Allen got off to a slow start against the Saguaros against right-hander Tai Tiedemann (Rangers), striking out in both the first and fourth innings. Facing reliever Connor Jones (Cardinals) in the fifth, the 24-year-old attacked the first pitch and drove in a run with a groundout to second base.

Two frames later, Allen started to do heavy damage when he stepped in against Matt Eckelman (Pirates). On the fourth pitch of the at-bat, the catcher crushed a line drive over the center-field wall for a solo homer.

In the following inning, Allen had another chance with Ray-Patrick Didder (Braves) and top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura already on base. On the seventh offering from Jackson McClelland (Mariners), Allen went deep to right-center field.

With the two-homer effort, Allen improved his average to .278 and OPS to .869.

As for Davidson, he belted his second and third homers of the AFL with blasts in the sixth and seventh, ending the day with three RBIs.

Hiura, who has now hit safely in five consecutive games, collected two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

For Surprise, Lane Thomas (Cardinals) homered in the first inning and drove in four runs to pace the Saguaros offense. Charles Leblanc (Rangers) added two hits and two runs scored. Top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked but finished 0-for-4, ending his 13-game hitting streak.

In other AFL action:

Desert Dogs 3, Scorpions 0

Luis Robert reached base three times, including an RBI single in the first to score Thairo Estrada (2-for-5, run) and give Glendale an early lead. Yu Chang blasted a two-run homer two innings later for his only hit of the game. Justin Garza struck out five and walked one over five one-hit frames to pick up his first win of the Fall League. Gameday box score

Rafters 14, Solar Sox 4

Travis Blankenhorn led Salt River's offensive explosion, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Monte Harrison went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk, while Daulton Varsho, Sam Hilliard and Josh Fuentes all added two hits -- Hillard walked twice to reach base four times, and Fuentes' performance included his second AFL homer. Luis Barrera went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Mesa, and Esteban Quiroz homered, walked twice and scored twice in a losing effort. Gameday box score