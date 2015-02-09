Padres' Abrams placed on 7-day IL

CJ Abrams was promoted to Class A Fort Wayne on Aug. 8 after batting .401 in 32 games in the Arizona League. (Fort Wayne TinCaps)

By Brian Stultz / MiLB.com | August 10, 2019 5:28 PM

Just as CJ Abrams was getting comfortable with his new surroundings in Fort Wayne, he will have to wait several more days to see the field again. The fifth-ranked Padres prospect has been placed on the 7-day injured list dating back to Aug. 8 due to a left shoulder contusion. Abrams was promoted to the TinCaps on Aug. 6 and had appeared in two games, recording two hits in eight at bats while stealing a base.

MLB.com's No. 48 overall prospect lit up the Arizona League earlier this season. In 32 games, Abrams hit .401/.442/.662 with three home runs, eight triples, 12 doubles, 22 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and 40 runs scored. The shortstop was the sixth overall pick in this year's Draft. It took the 18-year-old Abrams no time to adjust to professional baseball as he raked for a .489 batting average in 10 games in June and hit safely in his first 20 games with the AZL Padres. A speedster on the bases, Abrams is expected to become a proficient base stealer. His speed also helps him beat out bunts and groundballs for singles. At 6-foot-2 and 185 lbs, he needs to put some weight on his frame but he still has the ability to put up some longballs as well as hit for average.

Brian Stultz is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @brianjstultz. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View Less