Cordero homers twice in four-hit game

The 12th-ranked San Diego prospect went 4-for-6 with two homers, four RBIs and three runs scored in Triple-A El Paso's 14-6 whooping of visiting Omaha on Monday, giving him three jacks and seven RBIs in two games since returning to the Pacific Coast League.

Whatever lessons Franchy Cordero took away from his most recent stint in the Majors, he's put them into practice immediately.

Over 58 PCL games this year, the 22-year-old outfielder is batting .321/.365/.593 with 12 homers, 11 doubles and 10 triples -- tying him with Albuquerque's Noel Cuevas for the circuit lead in three-baggers. He was in the big leagues from May 27-June 27 and again from July 19-22. In 30 games there, he went 21-for-92 (.228) with nine extra-base hits.

The left-handed batter bunted his way aboard against eighth-ranked Kansas City prospect Miguel Almonte in the first inning, then socked the right-hander's first pitch of the third over the wall in center field.

Up against Justin Camp in the fourth, he poked an opposite-field single. He struck out in the fifth and the seventh before stepping in against pitching infielder Dean Anna with two runners on in the eighth. He hammered Anna's first offering out of the yard in right-center.

Chase d'Arnaud also plated four for the Chihuahuas, going 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Travis Jankowski, rehabbing from a bone bruise in his foot, went 0-for-5 with a walk and an RBI.

The Storm Chasers' Frank Schwindel also put together a two-homer, four-RBI game, continuing a trend for the 25-year-old first baseman. He's belted seven roundtrippers over his last nine games, and he's 19-for-46 (.413) with 16 RBIs in his last 10 games. Splitting the season between the PCL and the Double-A Texas League, he's batted .302 with 16 homers over 93 games.