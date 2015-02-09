Chihuahuas' Reyes continues power surge

The San Diego outfield prospect went yard twice for the second consecutive game, drove in four runs and scored three times, but it wasn't enough as Triple-A El Paso fell to Reno, 6-5, on Thursday night at Southwest University Park.

Franmil Reyes might make believers out of those who might have doubted he could continue slugging baseballs out of stadiums.

Reyes has amassed nine multi-homer games in his career, including four last year, when he slugged a career-high 25 roundtrippers with Double-A San Antonio.

Reyes got into the swing of things in the first inning, launching a two-run shot to right-center field for his third homer in four at-bats going back to Wednesday night's performance. He struck out looking to end the third, singled to left and scored in the sixth before smashing his second two-run blast of the game in the eighth to tie the game, 5-5.

The 22-year-old's nine home runs lead the Pacific Coast League and are tied for the third-highest total in the Minors behind Salt Lake's Jabari Blash and Chris Carter, who have 10 apiece.

Signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2011, Reyes has gone deep 77 times in 667 Minor League games, with 50 of those coming since the start of 2016. The Dominican Republic native drove in an organizational-high and personal-best 102 runs in 135 games with the Missions last year.

Reyes has eight RBIs in his last seven games and 27 in his first 27 Triple-A contests, which ranks second in the PCL. His third straight multi-hit effort lifted his slash line with the Chihuahuas to .293/.383/.616.

Reno's Michael Perez went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, including the go-ahead single in the ninth. Kristopher Negron, Cody Decker, Yasmany Tomas and Perez combined to go 9-for-17 with three doubles, five runs scored and three RBIs.