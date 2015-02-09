Patino lands on seven-day injured list

The third-ranked Padres prospect has been placed on the seven-day injured list -- retroactive to Aug. 25 -- with a blister on his right hand. In a corresponding move, top San Diego prospect MacKenzie Gore took Patino's spot on Double-A Amarillo's active roster.

Video: Storm's Patino wraps longest career start

During his last start on Aug. 20, MLB.com's No. 31 overall prospect allowed two hits with three strikeouts before exiting after three innings due to the blister. It marked his shortest start since July 3, when he tossed two innings for Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore. He missed his spot in the rotation Sunday.

Patino started his second full professional season in the California League and flourished with the Storm. The right-hander went 6-8 with a 2.69 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP with 113 strikeouts in 87 innings. He earned a trip to the All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland, where he struck out three over 1 2/3 perfect frames.

On Aug. 7, Patino was promoted to the Sod Poodles. In his brief tenure with Amarillo, the Colombia native has compiled a 1.17 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

Best known for his 65-grade fastball, Patino signed as an international free agent in 2016. Since making his debut a year later, the No. 8 right-handed pitching prospect sports a 16-13 record with a 2.35 ERA and 279 strikeouts across 234 innings.

Gore, who had been shut down for the remainder of the regular season on Aug. 8, recorded all five outs via strikeout in 1 2/3 innings Tuesday.