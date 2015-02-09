Olivares sparks Poodles with four-hit night

The 19th-ranked Padres prospect homered, doubled and singled twice while driving in three runs to lead Double-A Amarillo to an 8-6 victory over Corpus Christi at Hodgetown.

Video: Amarillo's Olivares connects on mammoth two-run homer

Olivares started his night with a bang, smacking a two-run homer to left field off Astros No. 25 prospect Enoli Paredes in the first. It was his 11th homer and second in as many games.

The 23-year-old followed with a double to left in the third, scoring Taylor Kohlwey for the second time. Olivares singled to right in the fifth, stole second and scored on a base hit by Peter Van Gansen.

After striking out in the sixth, the center fielder singled past shortstop in the eighth to complete his second four-hit game. He went 4-for-4 at Midland on June 2.

"His hitting has come a long way," Sod Poodles hitting coach Raul Padron said. "He's one of the best hitters on our team, and in the Texas League, as well. He's been awesome so far."

Gameday box score

Olivares ranks among the circuit leaders in several offensive categories. He's tied for second with 18 doubles, ranks third with 21 stolen bases, is tied for fourth with 78 hits and is tied for seventh with 11 homers.

The outfielder has the green light to steal anytime, Padron said, and is not afraid to take chances on the basepaths. "He's an aggressive runner," he said. "That's a major thing to getting those 21 stolen bases."

Padron also complimented Olivares' approach at the plate, noting discipline makes him a threat in the batter's box.

"He's a guy that doesn't swing at too many pitches outside of the zone and that makes him dangerous," the hitting coach said. "Definitely has a great plan going up to bat every day. The guy can bunt, he can run, can hit for power. He makes a lot of contact with his bat. He's not worried about hitting homers, but just getting a good swing on the ball and getting his pitch to hit."

2019 MiLB include

Was the cycle on the player's mind when he went to the plate in the eighth?

"He came to me about his last at-bat saying, 'Man, I'm just waiting for that triple,'" Pardon said, laughing. "I told him not to think about it, go out there and do your thing and get your pitch, and that is what happened."

Kohlwey collected three doubles and an RBI on a four-hit night, while Ivan Castillo homered and drove in three runs for the Sod Poodles.

After going 2-6 in 12 Major League starts to begin the season, left-hander Nick Margevicius (1-0) picked up his first Double-A win in his third outing. He allowed two runs on six hits with two strikeouts over five innings.