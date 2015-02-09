Patino posts first scoreless start of '19

The fourth-ranked Padres prospect tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings as Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore beat Rancho Cucamonga, 3-1, in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader at The Diamond. He struck out seven, allowing four hits and and two walks.

For the first time this season, Luis Patino walked off the mound with a zero on the scoreboard. He needed a little help to keep it there.

Patino (4-4) came out hot and struck out the side in the first. The right-hander ran into trouble in the second when Dodgers No. 7 prospect Jeter Downs singled up the middle and stole second. Marcus Chiu drew a two-out walk and Starling Heredia followed with an infield single to load the bases. MLB.com's No. 45 overall prospect got Brayan Morales to sky to center field to end the inning.

That began a string of 12 batters in a row retired by Patino. With two outs in the fifth, Morales smacked a triple that deflected off Padres No. 13 prospect Tirso Ornelas at second base. After falling behind, 3-0, to Jeren Kendall, the native of Barranquilla, Colombia, got the 15th-ranked Dodgers prospect to fly to left to preserve a 3-0 lead.

Patino whiffed Donovan Casey for the first out in the sixth but yielded a double to Deacon Liput and walked Devin Mann before exiting. Evan Miller bailed him out, despite loading the bases, but surrendered a run in the seventh before locking down his California League-leading eighth save.

A season ago, Patino ripped through the Midwest League as an 18-year-old with Class A Fort Wayne. While the Padres were cautious with his workload, limiting him to 83 1/3 innings in 17 starts, he went 6-3 with a 2.16 ERA, 90 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP. He gave up one home run all year.

The move up to the California League hasn't been as smooth for Patino. Still, the 6-foot, 192-pounder lowered his ERA to 3.05 and increased his strikeout total to 49 over 41 1/3 frames in nine starts. He's allowed two earned runs or fewer in all but one outing and opponents are batting .179 against him.

Padres No. 15 prospect Luis Campusano plated two runs and scored another, going 2-for-4 with a double for the Storm.