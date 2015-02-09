Urias posts another multi-homer game

MLB.com's No. 22 overall prospect went 3-for-5, crushing a pair of homers while plating four runs and scoring three times, as Triple-A El Paso defeated Sacramento, 7-4, on Saturday at Raley Field.

Long regarded as the Padres' second baseman of the future, Luis Urias is steadily showing that the future may not be too far off.

Urias wasted no time kicking off his third multi-homer game of the year. After Boog Powell led off the game with a single, the Padres' No. 3 prospect unleashed a towering two-run blast to left field off right-hander Enderson Franco. He roped a line drive double in the third, then plated Powell once more with his second two-run shot of the night in the fourth, this one coming on a 2-1 delivery from Franco that he deposited over the right field wall. It extended El Paso's lead to 7-0.

In 21 games, the 21-year-old ranks second with an .844 slugging percentage and 1.286 OPS and fifth with a .367 batting average. Of his 33 hits, 20 have gone for extra bases. With 10 homers, he matched the career high he set last year, when he hit eight for the Chihuahuas and two after he was promoted to San Diego at the end of August.

It's the second time this year Urias has homered in back-to-back games after smacking a solo shot on another three-hit night Friday.

After making his big league debut with the Padres last Aug. 28 last year, Urias' season was cut short when he injured his left hamstring. He didn't make the team's Opening Day roster this spring but was recalled on April 8. The Mexico native batted .083 in 11 games before being sent back to El Paso to work on his timing and pitch selection.

Padres No. 8 prospect Logan Allen got the start Saturday but was hit by a comebacker off the bat of leadoff man Mike Yastrzemski in the bottom of the first. The left-hander finished the inning but was relieved to start the second by Kyle McGrath (2-1), who gave up three runs on five hits over four innings for the win. He struck out one and did not walk a batter. Sammy Solis struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the season.

Esteban Quiroz also went deep for the Chihuahuas, ripping a solo shot two batters after Urias' homer in the first inning.

Yastrzemski went 4-for-5 with his 10th homer of the season and seventh in 10 games, falling a triple shy of the cycle. Abiatal Avelino laced a two-run triple for Sacramento.