Lopez's bat barking loudly for Chihuahuas

The San Diego farmhand went deep for a fourth consecutive game and reached base four times Monday, going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks in Triple-A El Paso's 8-6 loss to Reno at Southwest University Park.

Raffy Lopez may not have the career numbers of a pure power hitter, but lately Pacific Coast League pitchers have seen just how much pop he has.

The 30-year-old catcher became the second player in as many days to homer in four straight games -- No. 4 Mets prospect Peter Alonso achieved the feat with Double-A Binghamton on Sunday afternoon. Lopez has collected seven of his 15 RBIs during the four games while going 7-for-15 (.467) to raise his average to .300.

After walking in the second inning and striking out in the fourth, the Philadelphia native did his part in helping rally El Paso from a six-run deficit the next inning. With the score, 6-3, after Brett Nicholas' three-run homer, he followed Franmil Reyes' double with a two-run jack to right, his seventh of the season. He beat out an infield single in the seventh and walked during his final plate appearance in the ninth.

Selected by the Cubs in the 16th round of the 2011 Draft, Lopez played in the Toronto system last year and went deep a career-high 16 times between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo. His seven home runs through 19 games this season already represents the third-highest total he's hit in his eighth Minor League season. Lopez added four Major League home runs last year during a 24-game stint with the Blue Jays.

Diego Goris went 4-for-5 with a triple, a stolen base and a run scored for the Chihuahuas. Luis Urias followed up Sunday's three-hit game with a double and a single. The No. 3 Padres prospect has raised his average 70 points to .307 after going 9-for-16 (.563) with four multi-hit efforts in his last five games.

Anthony Recker went deep twice and drove in three runs for the Aces, who got three hits apiece from 14th-ranked D-backs prospect Socrates Brito, Daniel Robertson and Ildemaro Vargas. Robertson and Recker went yard during Reno's three-run second inning.

Reno starter Bradin Hagens allowed three hits and three walks while striking out a season-high eight over four scoreless innings in his first start of the year after four relief appearances.