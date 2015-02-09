San Diego welcomes 2019 Winter Meetings

SAN DIEGO -- Approximately 4,500 baseball executives from more than 200 professional teams, media from around the world and hundreds of exhibitors and job seekers will converge on San Diego for the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings™ at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the San Diego Convention Center from Dec. 8-12.

Presenting partners for this year's Baseball Winter Meetings are Allegiant Air, AMI Graphics, Applegate, Essensa, Musco Sports Lighting, The New Era Cap Company and Tickets.com.

The Professional Baseball Employment Opportunities (PBEO®) Job Fair will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, with the Business of Baseball Workshop Series™ beginning at 8 a.m. The workshop, aimed at those attending the PBEO Job Fair, will provide insight on how to find the right job in baseball, what it takes to succeed after securing a job and what to expect during the baseball season. The event will include speakers from Minor League Baseball™ and Major League Baseball® organizations, and presentations from other baseball executives throughout the week.

The 26th annual PBEO Job Fair will conclude Dec. 11. Currently, more than 330 jobs have been posted for this year's event. Over 300 individuals have registered for the job fair, looking for the opportunity to choose from a variety of available positions, meet with representatives from professional teams and interview on-site.

The Banquet will take place Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Emceed by Williamsport Crosscutters Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Gabe Sinicropi Jr., the Banquet will feature the presentation of Minor League Baseball's most prestigious awards, including the King of Baseball, John H. Johnson President's Award, Larry MacPhail Promotional Award, Mike Coolbaugh Award, Sheldon "Chief" Bender Award, the Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award and John Henry Moss Community Service Award.

MiLB Charities will once again host the Baseball Winter Meetings Fun Run on Monday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 a.m. at the San Diego Waterfront Park. Participants will have the option of running or walking a one-mile course or continue on a longer 5K course along the bay. On Wednesday, MiLB Charities will also host a one-hour yoga session at 7 a.m. at the San Diego Waterfront Park. All proceeds from the events will benefit Minor League Baseball Charities, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities of MiLB teams.

The Awards Luncheon will be held Monday, Dec. 9, at 12:15 p.m. Major League Baseball broadcaster Matt Vasgersian will host the annual event that honors award winners from the previous baseball season.

The Bob Freitas Business Seminar will take place Monday, Dec. 9, through Wednesday, Dec. 11, delivering insightful speakers and attention-grabbing topics to attendees. The event allows attendees to hear featured speakers, as well as break into smaller groups to discuss ideas and thoughts on the business of professional baseball.

The Baseball Trade Show will open Monday, Dec. 9, from 2-7 p.m., at the San Diego Convention Center. Featuring more than 250 exhibitors and encompassing over 100,000 square feet of exhibition space, the Baseball Trade Show is held in conjunction with the Baseball Winter Meetings and spans three days. Exhibiting companies include manufacturers and distributors of apparel, caps, gift items, souvenirs, promotional products, stadium equipment, food and beverage products, player equipment and service companies, including insurance, architecture, concessions, printing, marketing, internet and entertainment, among others.

Other ancillary events of the week include the Minor League Baseball Diversity in Sport Forum on Sunday afternoon. Moving Diversity Forward, where respected individuals in the field of diversity and inclusion, as well as executives in the baseball industry, will discuss how they have found success establishing diverse practices within their respective organizations and communities will take place on Monday. The Women in Baseball Leadership Event, in its 12th year as a Baseball Winter Meetings event, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, and features interactive discussions intended to promote career development and networking among women executives in professional baseball.

The Gala, held at the Petco Park on Wednesday, Dec. 11, is the final social event of the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings.

For the complete Baseball Winter Meetings schedule and additional event information, click here.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.