Volcanoes' Canario erupts for four hits

The Giants' No. 7 prospect went 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles and three RBIs as the Volcanoes dropped a 7-6 decision to Hillsboro on Saturday at Ron Tonkin Field.

Northwest League All-Star Franklin Labour may have been promoted, but Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer hasn't had a problem finding his replacement in the lineup, with Alexander Canario stepping up in a big way Saturday night.

Video: Salem-Keizer's Canario crushes one

After fourth-ranked Giants prospect Hunter Bishop led off the game with a ground rule double to left-center field, Canario followed by clanging a 2-1 offering from left-hander Tyler Holton off the flag pole beyond the center field fence to give the Volcanoes an instant 2-0 advantage. It was his 12th homer of the season and fifth in 28 games with Salem-Keizer, tying him with four others for ninth in the Northwest League.

The 19-year-old tagged Holton again in the second inning for an RBI double to left but was later thrown out at third on a fielder's choice.

Gameday box score

In the fourth, Canario hit his second two-bagger, ripping a 3-2 pitch from right-hander Jacob Stevens (3-0) to right-center. Bishop was thrown out trying to score.

The native of the Dominican Republic led off the seventh with a single to left before striking out in the ninth. He finished with a career-high nine total bases.

"He had a really good night at the plate," Volcanoes manager Mark Hallberg said. "Alexander has become more refined and has a better approach at the plate."

While it's only been a few games, Canario's contributions at the dish in the wake of Labour's departure haven't gone unnoticed.

"He's really had some nice offensive nights," Hallberg said. "He has some really unique potential. Lately, he's been in control. He's aware at the plate. When he's not, his swing is a bit long.

"He's putting in good effort on the field and at the plate. He's trying to continue to develop. Over time, we will continue to see his great potential."

With bat speed that's as good as any in the Giants system to go with 55 grades in running, fielding and throwing, according to MLB Pipeline, scouts expect the teenager to be a fixture in center field. Before joining the Volcanoes on July 1, Canario batted .395/.435/1.435 with seven dingers, 14 RBIs and 13 runs scored in the Rookie-level Arizona League. Since the promotion, he's tied for seventh in the Northwest League with 26 RBIs and would rank 10th with a .292 average if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.

Bishop, MLB.com's No. 71 overall prospect, was 1-for-2 with three walks and two runs scored.

"He's been working really hard," Hallberg said of the Arizona State product. "He's a good player. He's played great defense in the outfield and has run the bases really well. He needs to continue to improve his approach at the plate and adjust to the lifestyle of being a professional."

For Hillsboro, Andy Yerzy hit a two-run homer in the first and David Garza smacked a three-run shot in the second. Four relievers combined to allow a run on six hits over the final seven innings, with Eduardo Herrera pitching the ninth for his fourth save.