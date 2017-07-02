Giants' Arroyo heads to DL with broken hand

The remainder of Arroyo's 2017 season is in jeopardy after San Francisco's No. 2 prospect sustained a broken hand from his latest HBP in Saturday night's game for Triple-A Sacramento.

Christian Arroyo returned to action on Saturday from over two weeks off the field due to a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch in Las Vegas. In his first game back, he took another pitch to the same hand, and his next stint on the disabled list will be considerably longer.

"You're looking at a couple of months if not longer," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said on Sunday, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "It's broken pretty good."

Video: Sacramento's Arroyo exits with injury

Arroyo was up for his third plate appearance in the fifth inning when he was drilled on the hand by Grizzlies starter Dean Deetz. The infielder immediately spiked his helmet and batting glove to the ground as team staff members met him in front of the third base dugout.

On Sunday, X-rays revealed a fracture of the third metacarpal in the middle of Arroyo's left hand according to the Chronicle. San Francisco's skipper was hopeful it didn't mean the end of Arroyo's season.

"He has a chance to be here in September," Bochy told MLB.com.

Arroyo tore through Triple-A pitching to start the 2017 campaign, posting a .446/.478/.692 slash line in his first 16 games and earning his initial call-up to the big leagues. After batting .192/.244/.304 in 34 Major League contests, he returned to Triple-A where he played in just seven games before suffering the hand bruise against Las Vegas on June 14. He was placed on the disabled list four days later.

In total, baseball's No. 75 overall prospect has hit .400/.465/.611 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 24 Triple-A games this year.