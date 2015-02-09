Giants deal De Paula to Jays for Pillar

The 21-year-old right-hander was dealt for the third time in his baseball career Tuesday as he was sent by the Giants along with infielder Alen Hanson and reliever Derek Law to the Blue Jays for outfielder Kevin Pillar. De Paula was San Francisco's No. 19 prospect at the time of the trade, according to MLB.com's rankings.

The Dominican Republic native is coming off his best statistical Minor League season in 2018. He posted a 1.71 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 46 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings at Class A Short Season Staten Island during his time in the Yankees system before he was traded to the Giants system on Aug. 31 in the Andrew McCutchen. He made one start for Class A Augusta, giving up an earned run on two hits and a walk while fanning nine over five innings on Sept. 2, and that has been his only career appearance with a full-season affiliate. He was slated to open 2019 with Augusta and will likely open with Class A Lansing instead in his new organization.

De Paula's arsenal contains a plus fastball that mostly sits in the low-90s but can be tough to pick up coming from his 6-foot-3 frame. His curveball and changeup could be average pitches in time, and that type of pitch package could keep him in a starting role long term. That said, the Blue Jays will be the fourth organization to try to get the righty to that ceiling. He was signed by the Mariners in July 2014, dealt to the Yankees for outfielder Ben Gamel in August 2016, moved to the Giants two years later and now will head to the Jays before the Minor League season has even begun.

Hanson had been designated for assignment by San Francisco on March 28. He hit .252/.274/.425 with eight homers and seven steals over 110 games with the club last season while playing second base, shortstop, third base and both corner outfield spots.

Law, who has averaged 94 mph on his fastball in the Majors, was going to open 2019 with Triple-A Sacramento, but has pitched in the Majors in each of the last three seasons. He's put up a 3.83 ERA with 97 strikeouts and 31 walks in 105 2/3 innings over that span, but most recently, he allowed 11 earned runs in 13 1/3 innings with the big club last season.

Pillar helps the Giants address their need for a Major League-quality outfielder and should move into the starting center field spot. The 30-year-old is considered a gifted fielder up the middle, having been a Gold Glove finalist in 2015, 2016 and 2017 but doesn't stand out much with the bat. He hit .252/.282/.426 with 15 homers and 14 steals in 142 games last season and was off to a 1-for-16 start in 2019.

Outfielder Michael Reed was designated for assignment as part of Tuesday's moves.