Giants' Gonzalez off to torrid start in pros

The Giants' second-round pick went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI on Wednesday as the club's Rookie-level Arizona League affiliate outslugged the Indians, 11-10, at Goodyear Ballpark.

Jacob Gonzalez's World Series-winning father, Luis, collected 310 hits over four seasons in the Minor Leagues. Through five games, the first-year pro already is 5 percent of the way to catching his dad.

Gonzalez reached base four times in his fourth straight game with at least three hits. He reached on a fielder's choice that produced a run in the first inning and cracked an RBI triple to center field in the second. The Arizona native slapped a single up the middle in the fourth and got aboard on an hit in the sixth, striking out in his final plate appearance in the eighth.

Box score

"I've been feeling good," Gonzalez said. "I've just been trying to drive in runs and hit the ball hard and help our team win games."

Gonzalez's batting average actually dropped from .800 to .750, which would lead the circuit by nearly 200 points over the A's Logan Farrar (.556) if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.

Gonzalez's father batted .283 over 19 big league seasons with the Astros, Cubs, Tigers, D-backs, Dodgers and Marlins. His 19-year-old son has racked up multiple hits in all five games in the pros, five for extra bases, with six RBIs and three walks against two strikeouts.

"I've tried to keep a consistent approach," Gonzalez said. "The only things that have really changed is the pitchers are throwing quite a bit harder and breaking balls are a little better, but I'm just trying to stick to my approach and hit the ball hard and try and drive in runs.

"Honestly, it's been pretty crazy, but I've just been trying to go up there and put together good at-bats and try to help my team."

MiLB include

Drafted by the Giants out of Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Gonzalez was praised by scouts for his impressive strength and profiles as a power-hitting corner infielder. In three high school seasons, he batted .429 with 19 dingers in 98 contests.

Gonzalez's father had his number retired by Arizona in 2010 after making the All-Star Game five times and winning a World Series ring in 2001. He finished his Major League career in 2008 with 2,591 hits in 2,591 games.

"He's helped me out tremendously," the younger Gonzalez said. "He's been through it all and seen all the best pitching. He helps me with my approach and dealing with the change of going from high school to professional baseball, which is quite a big jump. But with him by my side, he's helped me out a bunch."

Rehabbing Giants righty Albert Suarez started on the mound and allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while fanning two over 1 2/3 frames. Weilly Yan (1-0) recorded the win after giving up two runs on four hits and a walk with four punchouts in 3 1/3 innings. Keenan Bartlett gave up a run on one hit while recording the final four outs to notch his first save.

Mota (1-2) surrendered six runs -- one earned -- on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in four innings.