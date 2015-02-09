Giants' Bart headlines NWL All-Stars

The NWL squad will square off against the Pioneer League's best on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado.

And you'd be hard-pressed to find a better first impression than the one Joey Bart is making with Salem-Keizer. The top Giants prospect has erupted onto the scene with the Volcanoes, homering twice in his debut with three hits and four RBIs, and is currently hitting .341/.389/.780. He highlights the Class A Short Season Northwest League All-Star team, which was announced on Tuesday.

After starting the year in the Arizona League, Bart joined Salem-Keizer on July 4, and the No. 2 overall pick has been scorching the ball ever since. He has reached base safely in 18 of his 20 games with the Volcanoes, while amassing 10 multi-hit efforts and a 10-game hitting streak at one point. The backstop ranks second in the circuit with nine dingers and his 18 extra-base hits rank fourth.

Baseball's No. 36 prospect will be joined in the starting lineup by teammate Diego Rincones. The 19-year-old right fielder has created a reputation for making contact after collecting 45 hits in 130 at-bats while striking out only 15 times. His .346 average ranks fourth among qualified hitters in the league.

Tri-City and Spokane lead the way with five representatives each, but the Dust Devils will have three starters. Right-hander Henry Henry takes the ball for the NWL squad after posting the best winning percentage of all hurlers in the circuit at .800 with Tri-City. The 19-year-old is 4-1 with a 2.95 ERA and his 1.22 WHIP ranks fourth in the league. He will be familiar with the left side of the infield as second baseman Olivier Basabe and shortstop Owen Miller also got the nod to start. Miller's 58 hits is tops in league and his 78 total bases rank second.

Spokane's Curtis Terry -- whose 36 RBIs, .618 slugging percentage and 89 total bases lead the circuit -- will start at first and his teammate Diosbel Arias will be across the diamond at the hot corner.

Andy Yerzy is one of two representatives for Hillsboro and will start as the designated hitter after posting a .333/.382/.472 line with four dingers and 22 RBIs. Everett's Josh Stowers and Vancouver speedster Tanner Kirwer round out the starting outfield.

The game will be streamed live on MiLB.com.