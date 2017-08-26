Squirrels' Garcia posts first four-hit game of '17

The Giants' No. 8 prospect went 4-for-5 with three doubles and scored twice to lead Double-A Richmond to a 5-3 win over Trenton on Friday at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Aramis Garcia could feel that he was getting close to having a big game. He was right.

The outburst raised Garcia's Double-A batting average 51 points to .259 and pushed his OPS from .619 to .749. In 16 games since being promoted from the Class A Advanced California League on Aug. 1, the Florida International product has collected eight extra-base hits -- all doubles.

"There's definitely a jump between Class A Advanced and Double-A," Garcia said. "I feel like I learned a lot from my promotion from Class A Augusta to San Jose in 2015. I got so caught up in it being a hitters' league that I tried to do too much. And nothing good will ever happen when you press."

Prior to joining the Flying Squirrels, Garcia batted .272/.314/.497 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs in 81 games with San Jose.

"I feel like I've been doing really well and I think I'm doing a really good job behind the plate, which is important to me," the Hialeah, Florida, native said. "Before today, I don't think my numbers reflected how well I've been doing here because I've put together some really good at-bats."

Garcia collected his first two-bagger of the night in the second inning with a line drive to center off Will Carter (2-1).

"He threw me a sinker down, right at the bottom of the zone and it wasn't something I was looking for to hit. The next pitch was a little bit elevated and I was able to get a good swing on it. It was a good at-bat," the 2014 second-round pick said.

Garcia ripped a single to left in the third before lining another double to right in the fifth.

"Every time you hit a ball and put some grass between the ball and the outfielder, you're always thinking two and hustling out of the box," he said.

Following a strikeout in the seventh, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder jumped on an 0-2 pitch from Cale Coshow and sent it to left field for his final double.

"It was definitely a first for me to hit three doubles," Garcia said. "When I get two strikes on me, I'm just trying to see something up in the zone best I can. He's got a pretty good arm and was touching the upper 90s and had a good slider. But I was able to grind out the at-bat and he threw a slider over the plate and I was able to get on it."

Oddly enough, Garcia led off an inning in each of his at-bats. He wasn't the only one to notice.

"There was a fan behind the on-deck circle that, before my last at-bat, he said something about it. It was pretty funny because we were both thinking the same thing. It was great that a fan noticed that, too," he said.

Giants No. 16 prospect C.J. Hinojosa had two doubles, while Brandon Bednar and Dylan Davis added two hits apiece for Richmond.

Dan Slania (5-3), the reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, gave up three runs and five hits with three walks and five strikeouts over six frames for the Flying Squirrels.