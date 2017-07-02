Giants' Ramos rocks in first two pro games

Heliot Ramos has amassed at least seven bases in each of his first two professional games. (Mike Janes/Four Seam Images)

By Michael Leboff / MiLB.com | July 2, 2017 1:07 AM ET

At just 17 years old and as one of the youngest players selected in the 2017 Draft, it was thought that Heliot Ramos would need plenty of time to develop. He may end up on the organization's fast track. San Francisco's first-round pick went 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, an RBI and four runs scored to lead the Rookie-level Arizona League Giants to a 9-8 win over the Athletics on Saturday.

Box score Ramos led off the game by beating out an infield single to shortstop. He followed with doubles in his next two at-bats, giving him four two-baggers through two games. MiLB include The 6-foot-2, 185-pound center fielder checked off another first when he went yard over the left-field fence in the eighth inning. Ramos is batting .700 (7-for-10) with six extra-base hits and three RBIs. He has collected 16 total bases and scored seven runs. Ramos, who came out of Leadership Christian Academy in Maunabo, Puerto Rico, is the younger brother of outfielder Henry Ramos, who plays for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

