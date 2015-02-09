Prospect Roundup: Games of June 8

Giants C Joey Bart, Class A Advanced San Jose: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- San Francisco's top prospect recorded his third career two-homer game in the Giants' 10-inning loss at Stockton. He hit a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning off reliever Rafael Kelly, then drilled a two-run blast to right-center off the right-hander in the sixth. After spending almost two months on the injured list with a fractured hand, MLB.com's No. 20 overall prospect is 4-for-16 with three homers and six RBIs in four games. Gameday box score

Rays C Ronaldo Hernandez, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 3-for-4, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, R -- Tampa Bay's No. 7 prospect came up a double short of the cycle after homering in the first inning, singling in the fourth and tripling in the sixth. Hernandez ended an 0-for-10 funk with his third three-hit game of the season. He's batting .263/.282/.413 with five homers, two triples, six doubles, 25 RBIs and 22 runs scored in 42 contests. Gameday box score

Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 1-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB -- Continuing his Florida State League rehab stint, Toronto's top prospect reached base in four of five plate appearances. Bichette walked in the first inning, lined a single to center field and scored on a wild pitch in the third, then walked again in the fourth. After taking a called third strike in the sixth, MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect drew a leadoff walk in the ninth and came home on another wild pitch. Gameday box score

Rangers LHP Jake Latz, Class A Advanced Down East: 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K -- The Texas southpaw improved to 5-1 with another scoreless start in the Wood Ducks' 4-0 win over Frederick. Latz has allowed one earned run over 28 2/3 innings in his last five starts and would lead the Carolina League with a 1.93 ERA if he had enough inning to qualify. In nine appearances since a promotion from Class A Hickory, he has a 1.00 WHIP and .158 opponents' batting average. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Matt Manning, Double-A Erie: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K -- Detroit's No. 2 prospect did not give up an earned run and improved to 5-3. Manning allowed five baserunners over his final five innings and punctuated his night by striking out Ryan Lidge to end the sixth. MLB.com's No. 44 overall prospect leads the Eastern League with 88 punchouts and ranks sixth with a 2.14 ERA and .180 opponents' batting average. Gameday box score

Rangers OF Julio Pablo Martinez, Class A Advanced Down East: 3-for-3, HR, RBI, R, BB -- Texas' No. 4 prospect registered his first three-hit game of the season while homering for the fifth time in his last seven contests. After batting .163 over the season's first two months, Martinez is 6-for-20 (.300) in June. At .181, his average is as high as it's been since April 24. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Josh Winder, Class A Cedar Rapids: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 7 K -- The 2018 seventh-round pick did not factor in the decision of the Kernels' 8-7, 10-inning win at Peoria, but he allowed just one baserunner to reach scoring position while going at least seven innings for the fourth time in 10 starts this season. Winder leads the Midwest League with two complete games and ranks sixth with a 1.03 WHIP and eighth with a .206 opponents' batting average. Gameday box score

Brewers IF Keston Hiura, Triple-A San Antonio: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB -- The top Brewers prospect hasn't missed a beat since returning to the Pacific Coast League. Against Las Vegas, he drilled a two-run homer in the ninth inning to complete the Missions' 5-2 comeback win. Hiura has hit safely in eight straight PCL games and is 7-for-17 (.412) with a pair of dingers and five RBIs in his last four contests. Gameday box score

Dodgers IF Jeter Downs, Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga: 2-for-5, HR, 4 RBI, R -- Los Angeles' No. 7 prospect moved into a three-way tie for third place in the California League with his 10th homer as the Quakes topped Inland Empire, 7-4. Downs added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and ranks third on the circuit with 39 RBIs. Since hitting .213 in April, the 20-year-old is batting .273. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Roansy Contreras, Class A Charleston: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K -- The 10th-ranked Yankees prospect recorded his first scoreless outing since his final start of the 2018 season. Thanks to a pair of double plays, he faced the minimum into the fifth inning, when Asheville got its first runner past first base. Contreras stranded two in the seventh, exiting after throwing 56 of 86 pitches for strikes. Since his ERA reached a season-high 5.29 on May 13, the 19-year-old has given up eight earned runs over 26 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Tigers OF Victor Reyes, Triple-A Toledo: 3-for-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- The 24-year-old got off to a red-hot start in June, then went back-to-back games without a hit before helping the Mud Hens sweep a doubleheader from Indianapolis. After picking up two hits and an RBI in the opener, Reyes was perfect in the nightcap, falling a triple shy of the cycle. He led off the second inning with his ninth homer of the season and fifth in his last six games. For the month, the Venezuela native has a .500/.500/1.029 slash line. Gameday box score

Nationals OF Nick Banks, Class A Advanced Potomac: 4-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R -- Banks extended his hitting streak to five games in style, logging his second four-hit effort of the season. He singled in the first and fourth innings, then delivered RBI doubles in the sixth and eighth to spur the P-Nats' 7-2 defeat of Lynchburg. The 2016 fourth-round pick boosted his June slash line to .429/.429/.500 and ranks ninth in the Carolina League with a .442 slugging percentage for the season. Gameday box score