'Jackets' Gavin spins seven hitless innings

The Giants prospect showed why by keeping Rome out of the hit column for seven innings Saturday, tying his career high with nine strikeouts, as Class A Augusta walked off with a 1-0, 10-inning 1-0 victory on Saturday at SRP Park.

All season long, John Gavin has been one of the stingiest hurlers in the South Atlantic League.

Gameday box score

Gavin retired the first 12 hitters he faced, racking up six of his strikeouts. After the left-hander jumped out to a 1-2 advantage against William Conteras, the younger brother of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras worked a walk to end the perfect game.

But Contreras, the Braves' No. 17 prospect, was Rome's lone baserunner against Gavin. The 22-year-old induced a popup from Jefrey Ramos, fanned 19th-ranked prospect Derian Cruz and got Hagen Owenby to fly to top-ranked Giants prospect Heliot Ramos in center to strand Contreras, who took second on a wild pitch.

Gavin fanned Justin Smith and Braves No. 21 prospect Isranel Wilson for the first two outs of the sixth and his final punchouts of the evening. A trio of infield popouts got him through the seventh.

The San Jose, California, native threw 62 of 92 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 1.72, which ranks fourth in the SAL.

Franklin Van Gurp (4-0) relieved Gavin and carried the GreenJackets' no-hit bid into the ninth, when Wilson lined a one-out single to center. The right-hander tossed three scoreless innings for the win, getting some help from his defense in the 10th, with Ramos making a running catch in center and Nick Hill coming up with a diving play in left.

Manuel Geraldo broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the inning with a single to center, plating Logan Baldwin.