Ramos back in gear after knee injury

MLB.com's No. 77 overall prospect went 3-for-4 and blasted a two-run homer in Class A Advanced San Jose's 9-4 loss to Lancaster on Tuesday at Excite Ballpark. It was his second game back after spending almost a month on the Injured List with a sprained ligament in his left knee.

Ramos' homer came in his final trip to the plate in the eighth inning. After Bryce Johnson drew a leadoff walk off right-hander Matt Dennis and advanced to second on a wild pitch, the second-ranked Giants prospect worked a six-pitch count before sending one out to left field. It was his sixth long ball of the year and his first since April 22.

Ramos lined out to left in the first, but came back in the fourth with a leadoff single to left. He beat out a base hit to short in the sixth and went yard in the eighth to cap his first three-hit game of the year.

Through 21 games, Ramos sports a slash line of .296/.429/.620 with six homers and 13 RBIs in his first season with San Jose. In 2018, he batted .245/.313/.396 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs for Class A Augusta in his first full professional campaign. After being selected with the 19th pick of the 2017 Draft, he hit .354/.404/.645 with six homers and 27 RBIs in the Rookie-level Arizona League.