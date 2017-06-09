Lakeland's Baez proves almost unhittable

Detroit's No. 10 prospect gave up one hit and a walk while striking out seven over six innings as Class A Advanced Lakeland topped St. Lucie, 1-0, at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Things have not come easy for Sandy Baez this season, but he took a big step toward turning his season around Thursday night.

Baez (1-6) reduced his ERA by nearly 1.5 runs to 6.34 in earning his first victory since Aug. 29 with Class A West Michigan. Over his last 18 frames, Baez has a 3.00 ERA with 18 punchouts.

The right-hander struggled during his first two outings against St. Lucie, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits in 6 2/3 innings. But Baez was strong from the outset this time, retiring the first 12 batters. He struck out the side in the second and fanned two more in the third. Baez threw 59 of his 89 pitches for strikes.

The 23-year-old was tested in the fifth when Mets No. 20 prospect Jhoan Urena led off with a walk and 11th-ranked Wuilmer Becerra singled with one out. Baez got New York's No. 9 farmhand Peter Alonso to pop out to first and Dale Burdick to bounce back to the mound.

After Arnaldo Berrios grounded out in the sixth, the native of the Dominican Republic struck out John Mora swinging, but the center fielder reached first on a wild pitch that catcher Arvicent Perez couldn't corral. J.C. Rodriguez then grounded to first and rehabbing Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes flied out to right.

Elvis Rubio broke through for Lakeland in the bottom half of the inning with a two-out double to left that scored Will Maddox.

Mark Ecker and Bryan Garcia each threw a shutout frame, and Gerson Moreno fanned one and walked one en route to his seventh save.

Cespedes, working back from a right quadriceps injury, went 0-for-4 and played the entire game in left.