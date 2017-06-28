Kingery continues power show with IronPigs

But even at the highest level of the Minors, he's putting on the same old show.

While Scott Kingery was tripling his career home run total with Double-A Reading earlier this season, he kept hearing that FirstEnergy Stadium is a real hitters' ballpark.

"I mean, for me, I think my ability to make contact with the ball has always been," Kingery said. "And I think my power has always been there, I just I've changed a few things in my swing that has allowed me to unlock some of that power. I obviously didn't expect to hit 20 home runs ever in my career, but being able to hit two [Tuesday] -- and even just being able to have a couple hits -- it's a little confidence boost and just helps you know that you belong where you are."

With his nerves calmed following his International League debut Monday, the 23-year-old led off his second game by ripping a 2-1 offering from Shawn Haviland (4-5) to left field.

"That's what I've been trying to focus on a lot these past couple months is just to relax, be as relaxed as possible in the box," he said. "Playing in Reading's ballpark, which is known as a hitter-friendly ballpark, I could feel myself getting too big and trying to hit too many home runs sometimes. So I really just had to tell myself to relax and stick with my approach because it's been working."

After striking out in the third, Kingery ripped a 2-2 pitch from the Pawtucket right-hander for a two-run shot to left in the fifth. It marked the third multi-homer game of the season for the University of Arizona product.

"Every time I have two strikes, my main goal is to try to get the ball in play. With my speed, I think if I put the ball in play, I might be able to put pressure on the defense, maybe make them rush a throw and overthrow it or just try to get myself on base somehow," he said. "So for me, the main goal is just to make solid contact on a ball with two strikes. I do shorten up my swing a little bit.

"I was able to get a pitch that I was able to just get a barrel on. It just got up in the air and snuck out of there."

Kingery's teammates joked with him in the dugout after the second shot, with 2016 Minor League home run king Dylan Cozens tallying up who has more jacks this season.

While Cozens, the Phillies' No. 9 prospect, added his 18th of the season Tuesday, Kingery remains tied for the lead at 20 with Athletics No. 17 prospect Renato Nunez, who plays for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds in the Pacific Coast League.

"I'm as surprised as I think everyone else is that I'm tied for the home run lead in the Minors," the 2015 second-round pick laughed. "I'm not complaining about anything. I'll take what I can get, but I've never been known as a home run hitter, so it still surprises me every time I hit one."

In his debut Monday, Kingery went 1-for-5, but made his presence known in the field. The second baseman made a leaping over-the-shoulder catch to rob Matt Dominguez of a hit in the second inning. As the spectacular play went viral, Kingery got a text from his dad that it received national airplay.

"I saw it coming down and I was kind of in the opposite direction, so I had to reach back. I just jumped up, threw my glove up there and hoped it went in. I came down with the ball in my glove," he said. "My dad had to shoot me a text and say, I'm watching SportsCenter and you're No. 4.' I was like, 'No way!' So it's pretty exciting, first Triple-A game and I made SportsCenter."

Pawtucket's Bryce Brentz also left the yard twice, driving in four runs. The right fielder has four homers and eight RBIs over his last three games.