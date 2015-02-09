RailRiders' McBroom smacks five hits

Not quite halfway through his first season in the Yankees system, he came close to doing it again. McBroom turned in a five-hit performance, finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in four runs on Friday as Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre drubbed Syracuse, 14-2, at NBT Bank Stadium.

When Ryan McBroom was a member of the Blue Jays organization, he once recorded six hits in a game.

The 26-year-old outfielder flied out to center field in his first at-bat of the game, but that was the only time the Chiefs retired him. He reached on an infield single in the third inning and Yankees No. 17 prospect Billy McKinney doubled him home one batter later.

Leading off the fifth, McBroom drilled a 1-1 pitch from Syracuse starter Brady Dragmire into left-center for his eighth home run of the year. Facing right-hander Cesar Vargas the next inning, McBroom plated Brandon Drury with a single to left.

With runners on first and second and no outs in the eighth, the Fredericksburg, Virginia, native drove in Tyler Wade and Drury with a double to left. McKinney followed with a two-run shot to right-center field -- his ninth homer in the last 17 games after going without any through May 28.

McBroom knocked a single through the left side again in the ninth, becoming the first RailRiders player to record a five-hit game this season.

The 5-for-6 showing brought the West Virginia University product's batting average above .300 -- from .287 to .303 -- for the first time since April 12. McBroom has an .810 OPS and 26 RBIs.

His six-hit performance came on July 12, 2015 with Class A Lansing on the road against Dayton. Earlier that season, he recorded a five-hit game -- also in Dayton.

Mark Payton clubbed his first two home runs of the season and finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Drury went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and three runs scored for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Clint Frazier contributed a solo shot.

RailRiders starter Josh Rogers (6-5) earned the win with seven scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and struck out six without issuing a walk.