Frazier goes yard twice for RailRiders

The second-ranked Yankees prospect homered twice and tied a career high with four RBIs, powering Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a 10-1 romp over Lehigh Valley at Coca-Cola Park. It was his fourth career multi-homer game and first since Aug. 18, 2015, when he was with Class A Advanced Lynchburg in the Indians organization.

"I think for me, it's just being greedy with my hits right now," he said. "I'm trying to make up for a tough first month, so anytime I get up in that box, I'm not going to try to change the outcome, which is just to get on base. I was just fortunate that I got two pitches to hit that I hit out of the ballpark."

Clint Frazier will the be the first to admit he wasn't satisfied with his performance in April, but nights like Friday help him feel much better about how his season is shaping up.

The RailRiders struck quickly against IronPigs starter Jake Thompson as they batted around and scored seven times in the first inning against the 2016 International League Pitcher of the Year.

"It started with Tyler Wade," Frazier said. "He got down, 0-2, to start the game, but he worked it back into a full count, fought off some tough pitches and got a hit. He started the whole rally for us. Gleyber [Torres] followed with a hit, it was just like everything was going our way in that first inning."

Three batters after Wade, the 22-year-old outfielder deposited an 1-1 offering from Thompson in the bullpen in left field for a three-run shot.

"I was looking for a fastball," Frazier said. "[Thompson] has got some deceptions to him, so I was just looking for something hard and right down the middle. He ended up throwing something that went right into what I was looking for and I was just fortunate that Greg Bird and Tyler Austin got on before me to be able to get three RBIs on that."

The RailRiders' bats were kept quiet for the next six innings, but Frazier woke up the offense with one out in the eighth with a solo shot to left-center off reliever Jesen Therrien.

"I was thinking about hitting a second one when I was in the outfield, just wondering if I was going to be able to do it," Frazier said. "It's been since High-A since my last one, so it's pretty cool. I had a little grin on my face when I was jogging around the bases because I was just excited that it happened."

The second long ball was Frazier's team-leading 11th of the season and eighth since an April that saw him produce a .224/.319/.434 slash line. In the next 34 games, MLB.com's No. 18 overall prospect is batting .285 with 19 extra-base hits and 23 RBIs. And while there's an apparent youth movement in the big leagues, Frazier remains patient and focused on his only task at hand.

"This is the closest I've ever been to accomplishing a lifelong dream," the 2013 first-round pick said. "It's an honor to play in the big leagues with any team, but when you get to imagine yourself with the New York Yankees, it's a whole different feeling. But I'm just trying to focus on what's going on in Scranton right now. The big league club is having a lot of success and, obviously, everybody wants to get up there and be a part of it, but we've all got to wait our turn."

Also going deep was Torres, the Yankees' top prospect. It was the 20-year-old infielder's seventh of the season and second since a promotion from Double-A Trenton. Wade, New York's 11th-ranked prospect, finished 3-for-5.

Luis Cessa (3-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits and two walks to go with six strikeouts over six innings.