Reid-Foley deals again for Bisons

Toronto's No. 10 prospect allowed only a solo homer across six innings, striking out five while walking two, as Triple-A Buffalo beat Norfolk, 7-3.

Video: Buffalo's Reid-Foley get fifth strikeout

Reid-Foley's only mistake came with two outs in the first inning when Baltimore's No. 10 prospect D.J. Stewart belted his ninth home run of the season to left-center field. The right-hander responded by retiring the next nine batters he faced.

Gameday box score

In the fourth, Reid-Foley had to pitch out of a jam when Luis Sardinas reached on a two-out throwing error by shortstop Richard Urena, the 11th-ranked Jays prospect. The 22-year-old walked Chance Sisco to put runners at first and second, but got out of it by inducing a grounder to first from Mike Yastrzemski.

Reid-Foley retired the last four men he saw to complete at least six innings for the eighth time in 11 starts. He's allowed three or fewer earned runs in all but two of those outings. Reid-Foley finished at 100 pitches, 59 for strikes.

Urena drove in two runs and crossed the plate once for the Bisons.

Stewart went yard and doubled in the losing cause.