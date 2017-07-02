Bishop busts out of slump to power Modesto

Bishop collected a season-high four hits with an RBI and a run scored to lead Class A Advanced Modesto to a 8-2 win over San Jose on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

"I was telling guys earlier today that if we didn't have a scoreboard I wouldn't even know what my numbers are," the No. 13 Mariners prospect said. "I just think it's a trap for me."

In an era where just about everyone is focused on statistics, Braden Bishop would rather not play the numbers game.

Gameday box score

Twelve days ago, the 2015 third-round pick was awarded BUSH's Most Valuable Player in the California League All-Star Game after going 4-for-4 with two extra-base hits and two stolen bases. However, a 2-for-19 funk coming into Saturday had the 23-year-old looking to hitting coach Joe Thurston for guidance.

"It's been a little bit of a whirlwind," Bishop said. "The three days off for the All-Star break, then I go to Visalia. It's a blessing and an honor to play in that game with the best talent in the Cal League. And then I go through a stretch the last couple of games where I'm not finding holes, I hadn't been taking many good at-bats. The work I've been able to put in before games, to bounce back from little spurts of not being able to put good at-bats together feels good to see it come to fruition tonight."

In the first inning, the University of Washington product beat out a grounder to shortstop for an infield single. In the third, Bishop ripped Mike Connolly's first offering to left field for another base hit.

"Pitchers want to come after me, throw strikes in the first couple of pitches," the 23-year-old said. "It doesn't have to be a fastball. If they leave another pitch up in the zone, I'm able to hit it. I think the biggest thing is sticking with the approach, and if the pitch is in my zone, be able to put a good swing on it. It gets me in trouble when I don't swing at a pitch in my zone and I swing at a pitcher's pitch like he's trying to get me to do."

The Woodland, California, native smashed his third single off Connolly in the fifth after falling behind in the count.

"I know Connolly's got some really good pitches, and I know he's got a really good out pitch," Bishop said. "He struck somebody out a couple of at-bats before, so I really want to see the pitch up because I knew if it was down I was probably going to get myself out. Luckily, he left one up for me, but Connolly's a great pitcher and he did get me a couple of times tonight. It's just that back and forth and I was happy to put the barrel on it."

Following Arturo Nieto's homer and Kevin Santa's single in the seventh, Bishop whacked Connor Kaden's 2-2 offering to center for an RBI double, his 20th two-bagger of the season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound center fielder credited the extra work he put in during batting practice.

"I saw that he had a slider, I saw it pop up out of his hand and I wound up taking it -- it was a good pitch," Bishop said. "I had seen it, so I knew with two strikes that he was probably trying to bury something, and I think again, he left it up a little bit and I was able to get my barrel behind it and drive it into right-center.

"Something I've definitely been working on is to be more consistent through the gaps, so that was nice to see the work I've put in pay off in a game situation."

Bishop was denied a fifth hit when he grounded out to short in the eighth, but was pleased nonetheless.

"Going into the game, you know you're at least going to get four, maybe five at-bats," Bishop said. "You've got to approach them differently. You've got to be aggressive. I like to be aggressive early in counts. I think most of the time pitchers want to get ahead of you. Obviously, getting on base is a key part of being a leadoff guy, it's something I definitely take pride."

The four-hit game raised Bishop's average to .315, good for seventh on the circuit. He believes the team, which won the first-half Northern Division title, can get better in the second half.

MiLB include

"I think the biggest thing is building off the momentum of the first half," Bishop said. "It gives us an opportunity to work on things as a team, find our rhythm and click together. ... It's the same individually and as a team. If we stay out of wins and losses, average, home runs and RBIs and just focus on getting better as a team, that end goal will hopefully be accomplished."

No. 27 Mariners prospect Rayder Ascanio went deep with three RBIs, while Santa collected two hits and scored twice for the Nuts.

Third-ranked Seattle prospect Nick Neidert (7-3) surrendered two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts over six innings for Modesto.