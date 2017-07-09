White breaks out with big night for AquaSox

The Mariners' first-round pick talled three hits, including his second homer, and four RBIs while reaching base four times on Saturday in Class A Short Season Everett's 10-8 setback to Salem-Keizer at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Evan White turned in his most productive night as a pro, putting a week and a half of struggles in the rearview mirror in the process.

White lined a single to right field in the bottom of the first but was stranded when Johnny Adams grounded out. An inning later, he blasted his second professional homer over the right-center field fence. The two-run shot kick-started an eight-run outburst by the AquaSox. White also plated the final two runs of the high-scoring frame with a two-out single through the left side.

The University of Kentucky product struck out in the sixth and walked in his final plate appearance in the eighth.

Seattle selected White with the 17th overall pick of last month's Draft. The 21-year-old infielder had scuffled at the plate since joining Everett, with a .143 average (4-for-28) and one extra-base hit through nine games. Saturday represented his first multi-hit performance as a pro as well as the first time he drove in more than one run. The Ohio native raised his slash line to a season-best .219/.297/.406.

Austin Grebeck tripled and drove in three runs for the AquaSox, while Joe Venturino chipped in three hits and scored a run.

Reliever J.P. Sears (1-1) took the loss after allowing three runs -- two earned -- on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in two innings. Starter Andrew Torres lasted one frame and was charged with six runs on seven hits and a walk.

Giants 14th-round pick Michael Sexton finished 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Volcanoes. Manuel Geraldo also went went 3-for-5, drove in two runs and scored twice, while Shane Matheny reached base five times on three hits and two walks.

Volcanoes reliever Nick Deeg (1-1) got the win, despite giving up two runs -- one earned -- on three hits and two walks with four punchouts over 2 2/3 innings. Peter Lannoo walked two and fanned two in two hitless frames for his first save.