Andrade smacks four hits for AquaSox

The Mariners' No. 19 prospect clubbed three doubles and a single and tied his career high with four RBIs on Saturday as the AquaSox dropped an 11-10, 11-inning decision to Boise at Memorial Stadium. In 35 games with Everett this year, Andrade is batting .316 with four homers, 10 doubles and 29 RBIs.

Although a midseason surgery and a new defensive position have created obstacles for Greifer Andrade in his fourth professional season, the one constant remains his ability to produce at the plate for Class A Short Season Everett.

Saturday night's effort marked Andrade's first four-hit game in the Northwest League and first since July 17, 2015 in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League. It also was the first time he collected three extra-base hits.

"He's trying to swing at really good pitches and try to apply what he's learning right now before the game and all the information with the hitting coaches," AquaSox manager Jose Moreno told the Everett Herald earlier this season. "You can see he's having some success so far."

Signed out of Venezuela for a $1.05 million bonus in 2013, the 20-year-old bounced around each infield position for three seasons in Rookie ball. He's settled into the outfield this summer, playing 28 games in left and three in right.

"The most difficult thing [in the outfield] is reading the ball off the bat," Andrade told the newspaper through an interpreter. "Some fly balls I go the wrong direction, so it's still a process to see it off that bat. That's been the biggest [issue] right now."

Andrade spent some time out of the lineup after an apendectomy sidelined him for 17 games in July. In 20 games before landing on the disabled list, he batted .338/.350/.500 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

Everett put runners at the corners with one out in the opening inning and Andrade lined a 2-0 offering from Boise starter Nick Kennedy to left field for a two-run double. Juan Camacho followed with another double to plate Andrade and, an inning later against right-hander Tyler Hanson, Andrade smacked a two-out hit to left.

The 6-foot, 170-pound slugger doubled again with two outs in the fourth but again was stranded. He went down swinging on three pitches against Brian Browning in the sixth.

Chris Torres and Johnny Adams singled to put runners on the corners in the eighth and Andrade cracked the first offering from Jared Gesell to the wall in right to produce two more runs. After Boise tied the game in the ninth, 10-10, on solo homers by Bret Boswell -- his second of the contest -- and Luis Castro, Andrade got a chance for his first five-hit game but flied to left in the 10th.

Castro reached on an infield single with two outs in the 11th, stole second and scored the winning run on a base hit by J.B. Moss.

Torres tripled, singled twice and scored three runs for Everett.

Boswell, who also tripled, moved into second place in the Northwest League with nine homers. Castro finished a triple shy of the cycle, scoring three times and driving in two runs.