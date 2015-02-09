Travs' Gilbert runs shutout streak to 18

MLB.com's No. 49 overall prospect allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in his third straight scoreless outing as Double-A Arkansas dropped a 1-0 decision to Amarillo on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Logan Gilbert takes pride in being able to repeat his delivery. In his last three starts, he's been able to repeatedly deliver zeros.

The second-ranked Mariners prospect extended his shutout streak to 18 frames and lowered his ERA to 2.17 in eight Texas League starts.

Gilbert, the Mariners' first-round pick in last year's Draft, has thrown 130 2/3 innings across three levels this season.

"I feel good," he said. "My body is holding up for the most part and I've been executing pitches. The strength staff at all three levels have made sure to maintain my strength and weight so I can get out there and pitch every fifth day."

Against the Sod Poodles, he retired the first five batters before yielding a two-out single in the second to Padres No. 13 prospect Hudson Potts. Gilbert then set down 11 in a row before allowing a one-out base hit to No. 27 prospect Buddy Reed and walking second-ranked Taylor Trammell in the sixth.

Gilbert noted that his slider was effective Saturday, "especially late [in the game]; they weren't picking it up early. It kind of blended in with my fastball and I was able to get some swings."

He threw 56 of 84 pitches for strikes.

It's the second time this season that the 22-year-old has recorded three straight scoreless starts, matching his efforts from June 29-July 11, his final outing with Class A Advanced Modesto before being promoted to the Texas League.

"There's definitely some difference across the different levels," Gilbert said. "There is a learning curve. [At Double-A], the batters see the ball better, track pitches better. They adjust to what you're doing. It's been a growing process, start to start. It's just part of learning."

He began the season with Class A West Virginia in the South Atlantic League, going 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA over 22 2/3 innings in five outings. In 12 starts with Modesto, the Stetson product was 5-3 with a 1.73 ERA in 62 1/3 innings.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder said his success is rooted in repetition.

"It goes all the way back to high school," he said. "I have a slow tempo out of the windup and that repeats easily. Every now and then my direction to the plate can fall off, but I think I repeat everything pretty well.

"As a team, we're trying to play our best baseball now. We're definitely trying to take it one game at a time. We're making a few adjustments and fine-tuning before the playoffs start."

Amarillo scored the game's lone run in the seventh off right-hander Jack Anderson (4-2). A one-out double by 12th-ranked Padres prospect Owen Miller jump-started the rally. Luis Torrens was intentionally walked and Potts singled to load the bases before Kyle Overstreet lifted a sacrifice fly to left.

Fourth-ranked Mariners prospect Evan White had his second straight two-hit game for the Travelers.