Mariners promote Moore for MLB debut

Andrew Moore has been on the fast track since the Mariners selected him 72nd overall in the 2015 Draft. That track has led him to the big leagues barely two years after he was drafted.

Seattle promoted its fourth-ranked prospect Wednesday, and the 23-year-old right-hander will join the Major League rotation, although it's unclear when he will take the ball for his first career start.

An advanced arm who played his college ball at Oregon State, Moore dominated from the outset of his Minor League career, striking out 43 and walking two over 39 innings in 14 appearances -- eight of them starts -- for Class A Short Season Everett in 2015. He went 12-4 in 28 starts for Class A Advanced Bakersfield and Double-A Jackson in 2016, posting a 2.65 ERA -- tops in the Seattle system -- while fanning 133 and walking 31.

Video: Arkansas' Moore fans fifth batter

Moore started this season with Double-A Arkansas and earned a promotion to Triple-A Tacoma after making six appearances, five of which were starts, and posting a 2.08 ERA with 33 strikeouts and nine walks in 34 2/3 innings. In eight starts in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, he went 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA and a 44-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 48 innings.

His plus control is evident in his microscopic walk rate, as the six-foot, 185-pound Oregon native has walked 50 in 284 2/3 career innings, and the Mariners organization raves about his makeup on the mound. His fastball sits between 89 and 92 mph and he also throws both a curve and a slider, but an above-average changeup is the best pitch in his arsenal.