Nuts' Rizzo perfect in first five-hit game

The Mariners' No. 20 prospect racked up a career-high five hits, scoring twice in the Nuts' 9-3 win over Visalia on Saturday at Recreation Park. He'd logged four hits five times before, most recently on Aug. 8 against Inland Empire.

It's been a career year for Joe Rizzo, whose average has jumped more than 50 points in his second season with Class A Advanced Modesto. But with a little over a week left in the regular season, it seems as though he may be saving his best for last.

Rizzo hit the ground running, singling twice in the first three innings after seeing only three pitches from left-hander Bryan Valdez. He didn't bat again until the sixth, when he followed a leadoff single by Julio Rodriguez -- MLB.com's No. 52 overall prospect -- with a knock of his own. Both came around to score one pitch later when Jake Scheiner cranked a three-run homer to left field.

The 21-year-old singled again in the eighth but was erased on a fielder's choice by Scheiner. It looked like he wouldn't bat again, but the Nuts scored six runs over the final two innings to bring him up one more time. In the ninth, the 2016 second-round pick reached on an infield single and scored on Scheiner's two-run single.

It was Rizzo's 12th game with three or more hits this year. He raised his average to .294, tying him for sixth in the California League, after he batted .241/.303/.321 with Modesto in 2018.

Scheiner finished 2-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs. Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, while Jack Larsen was 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.