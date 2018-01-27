Mariners' Santiago suspended 140 games

Jose Santiago was 3-7 with a 6.18 ERA in 16 games, including eight starts, across two levels last season. (Shari Sommerfeld/MiLB.com)

By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com | January 26, 2018

NEW YORK -- Minor League right-handers Jose Santiago and Ryan Newell have been suspended for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Major League Baseball announced Friday. The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball banned Santiago, a prospect in the Mariners system, for 140 games after he tested positive for Drostanolone and Oxandrolone. The suspension is the second in less than two years for Santiago, who did not pitch in 2016 after being suspended in May of that year.

2018 Minor League suspensions The 23-year-old native of the Dominican Republic was 3-7 with a 6.18 ERA in 16 appearances, including eight starts, last season between Class A Short Season Everett and Class A Advanced Modesto. Newell will miss 80 games after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance. His suspension will begin at the start of the Pacific Coast League season. The 26-year-old Marlins prospect appeared in five games out of the bullpen last season for Class A Advanced Jupiter, going 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA. Eleven Minor Leaguers have been suspended this year for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

