Texas notes: Lewis locked in on big picture

Despite missing the first month of the season rehabbing from knee surgery, the Seattle Mariners' No. 1 prospect was promoted from Class Advanced A Modesto to Double-A Arkansas earlier this month, a sign that the organization's top prospect and No. 57 in the game is right on track.

"Any time I'm receiving recognition is a huge confidence boost," he said.

But, really, success this year won't be measured by a statistic or a location, but rather on a date. As in, Sept. 3, the last regular season game for the Arkansas Travelers. If Lewis is playing on that day, it will be the first time since he was drafted No. 11 overall in 2016 that he was able to play a full professional season.

MiLB include

"My goal, honestly, is not even results-based," Lewis said a day after going 2-for-3 while scoring two runs in his Texas League debut. "It's being on the field and being able to compete at a high level. If I do those two things, I think the goals take care of themselves and I can look back and say I achieved even things I didn't know I was going to achieve."

After a heralded college career at Mercer capped by earning the Golden Spikes Award, Lewis played 30 games at Class A Short Season Everett, hitting .299 with a .385 on-base percentage and slugging .530. But his debut was cut short on July 19 when he injured his knee on a play at the plate. ACL surgery followed, and he didn't take his first at bat for Modesto until June last year.

Then, after a successful stint in the Arizona Fall League, a procedure to clean up bone spurs in the same knee -- which he said was unrelated to the ACL tear -- caused him to miss all of this spring and not appear in Modesto's lineup until May 12.

He slashed .260/.303/.429 for Modesto before being promoted to the Travelers on July 21.

Lewis said he's tried not to dwell on all the missed at bats.

"Naturally, you could be missing opportunities," he said. "But you never really know what your path is going to be. I just try to have faith in my path and try not to think about what could be or what could have been, or anything like that. I just think about how I am going to make today the best day. As long as I do that, I'm doing pretty well."

And rather than be apprehensive about playing a full pro season for the first time, Lewis remains confident in proving he can do it. His 228 at-bats this year are his most in his three seasons, and more than he got in his final college season.

The key to staying fresh, he's been told, is patience.

"Not to burn yourself out and concern yourself on the results of one day," he said. "It's trying to look at a group of at-bats and not look at it as one game. That's not just four at-bats in a game -- it's a whole season. Things like that help slow your mind down.

In brief

Tough end: Braden Bishop was having a career year until he took a pitch off the forearm July 20 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The Seattle Mariners' No. 5 prospect was hitting. 284 with a .361 on-base percentage and his 70 runs scored were second in the Texas League. But Bishop announced on Twitter that the broken forearm that resulted from being hit by the pitch ended his season.

Better late than never: Jacob Scavuzzo is one of the most experienced Texas League players this year, having spent at least part of three straight seasons in the Tulsa Drillers' outfield. He's had his best showings of late as he's trying to finish up his finest year. Scavuzzo, 24, was hitting .248 on June 19, when he began a 21-game hitting streak that included four three-hit games. After an 0-for-4 on July 20, he's hit safely in the last four games entering Wednesday night. Scavuzzo is hitting .472 with six home runs and a 1.425 OPS since July 11, increasing his season average to .315 with a .983 OPS, both career highs.

So far, so good: Chris Paddack is so far frustrating Texas League hitters just as much as he did hitters in the California League. The left-hander ranked as the San Diego Padres' No. 9 prospect and No. 95 overall went 4-1 with a 2.4 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched in 10 starts at Lake Elsinore this year. Since earning a promotion to Double-A San Antonio, he's 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 innings. He has yet to allow more than two hits in a start, and his lone loss came on July 13, when he held Frisco to two runs and two hits in the second game of a doubleheader.