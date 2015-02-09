M's Carlson undergoes Tommy John

The Mariners' No. 3 prospect has undergone Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the 2018 season and perhaps all of the 2019 campaign as a result. The news was first reported by MLB.com's Greg Johns.

Sam Carlson's pro resume includes just three innings pitched over two starts. It will stay that way for quite some time.

"First of all, I want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out to me in the last few days," Carlson wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "I have the best support system in the world and I can't thank them enough. This is not what I expected in my first professional season, however there is no smooth path to the top. Now it is time for the real grind to start. Much love and go M's! #TJ"

The 19-year-old right-hander was taken by Seattle in the second round with the 55th overall pick in the 2017 Draft out of Burnsville (Minnesota) High School. He signed for $2 million, almost $800,000 above the slot bonus for his spot in the Draft, and was limited to two appearances in the Arizona League last summer because of elbow issues. Similar problems kept him from being assigned to a Minor League club through the first half of the 2018 season, and eventually it was decided that the surgery was the best route forward for Carlson's long-term future.

When healthy, the 6-foot-4 right-hander has a mid-90's fastball with a slider and changeup that both earn above-average grades. MLB.com ranked him as the No. 15 talent in the 2017 Draft, but Carlson fell due to signability worries. He was the Mariners' top pitching prospect at the time of the surgery, though that could change because of his health and the addition of 2018 first-rounder Logan Gilbert.

Though Carlson's rehab and recovery process could keep him off a Minor League mound until 2020, the young righty was trying his best to stay upbeat Tuesday.