Rainiers' O'Neill continues long-ball binge

Seattle's No. 2 prospect homered twice as Triple-A Tacoma set a season high for runs in a 14-11 slugfest victory over Albuquerque at Isotopes Park on Thursday. The long balls were O'Neill's fourth and fifth of the series to give him a team-leading 19 this season.

Gameday box score

"I was just getting my timing down and slowing the game down," O'Neill said. "For me personally, just making sure I was on time for the fastball, getting good pitches to hit and not missing them. I think that goes for all our guys. We did a good job putting up numbers."

O'Neill, who went deep twice in Tuesday's doubleheader before going 0-for-3 on Wednesday, drove in Leonys Martin with a groundout to short in the first inning before contributing in a big way to Tacoma's six-run second. His three-run shot to right field with two outs tied the game before Mariners No. 7 prospect Daniel Vogelbach went back-to-back with an opposite-field homer to left-center to give the Rainiers a 7-6 lead.

"I know I have protection with Vogie and [Mariners No. 8 prospect D.J. Peterson]," MLB.com's No. 29 overall prospect said. "Just trying to get a good pitch to hit, put a good pass on it and go from there. If I have to talk a walk, I take a walk and let them drive me in."

After walking in the fourth, flying out to center in the sixth and striking out in the seventh, O'Neill came up in the ninth with one out and Tacoma ahead, 13-11. The 22-year-old outfielder took a 2-2 pitch from C.C. Lee deep to left-center to cap the scoring.

"Getting one or two more insurance runs in the ninth was huge," O'Neill said. "Obviously with it being 13-11 at the time anything can happen, so I wanted to do something -- get on base, get in scoring position for Vogie -- but I put it over the fence, which is nice."

• Get tickets to a Rainiers game »

It marked his third two-homer game of the season, all of which have come since June 23. The 2013 third-round pick leads organized baseball -- including the Major Leagues -- with 13 homers since that date and stands tied with Albuquerque's Jordan Patterson, the Rockies' No. 15 prospect, with 30 RBIs over that span. O'Neill is hitting .306/.375/.750 with five homers and 11 RBIs in nine games since the All-Star break.

"Going home is nice. It's nice to visit family and get a little mental break from the game," said the native of British Columbia, Canada. "I think that's why the break is implemented anyway -- to get a little refresher so guys can refocus and come back fresh and ready to go. I believe I did that."

MiLB include

Gordon Beckham homered twice, doubled and plated three runs for the Rainiers, while Boog Powell went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and his 10th stolen base of the season. Vogelbach, Tyler Smith and Zach Shank had two-hit games for Tacoma.

Patterson went 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs, while Mike Tauchman was 3-for-5 with a solo homer and Cristhian Adames added a homer and three RBIs for Albuquerque. Rockies No. 4 prospect Ryan McMahon had two hits and two runs scored in the loss.