September MLB roster expansion roundup
Notable prospects, performers moving up to Majors for final push
By MiLB.com Staff | September 1, 2017 1:00 PM ET
Let the floodgates open.
On Friday, Sept. 1, Major League active rosters can expand to include any member of an organization's 40-man roster, meaning some of the game's most prominent prospects will get their chance to play in The Show in the coming weeks.
Below is a running list of players ranked among their organization's top 30 prospects who've been called up to the Majors this month, along with some other notable Minor Leaguers. Check out Toolshed's September callup preview for some possible big-name transactions to come. For a rundown of all first-time MLB callups in 2017, click here.
|NAME
|POS
|MLB ORG
|MiLB TEAM
|2017 NOTES
|Max Fried
|LHP
|ATL
|Triple-A Gwinnett
|ATL No. 10; 5.54 ERA, 91 K, 45 BB in 92 2/3 IP at Triple-A, Double-A; four appearances in MLB
|Rio Ruiz
|3B
|ATL
|Triple-A Gwinnett
|ATL No. 21; .247/.322/.446, 16 HR at Triple-A; .175 AVG, 2 HR in 31 G in MLB
|Chance Sisco
|C
|BAL
|Triple-A Norfolk
|BAL No. 1, No. 50 overall; more on promotion
|Sam Travis
|1B
|BOS
|Triple-A Pawtucket
|BOS No. 4; .270/.351/.375, 6 HR at Triple-A; .279 AVG, 5 2B in 18 G in MLB
|Austin Maddox
|RHP
|BOS
|Triple-A Pawtucket
|BOS No. 29; 2.92 ERA, 46 K, .183 AVG-against in 49 1/3 IP at Triple-A, Double-A; three appearances in MLB
|Ryan McMahon
|INF
|COL
|Triple-A Albuquerque
|COL No. 3, No. 63 overall; .355/.403/.583, 20 HR, 4 3B, 39 2B, 11 SB at Triple-A, Double-A; four games in MLB
|Tom Murphy
|C
|COL
|Triple-A Albuquerque
|COL No. 9; .255/.312/.426, 4 HR at Triple-A; eight games in MLB; missed start of the season with fractured right wrist
|Victor Caratini
|C/1B
|CHC
|Triple-A Iowa
|CHC No. 6; Pacific Coast League end-of-season All-Star; .342/.393/.558, 10 HR at Triple-A; .268 AVG, HR, 3 2B in 17 G in MLB
|Dillon Maples
|RHP
|CHC
|Triple-A Iowa
|CHC No. 14; 2.27 ERA, 100 K, 37 BB, .192 AVG against in 63 1/3 IP at Class A Advanced, Double-A, Triple-A
|Ariel Hernandez
|RHP
|CIN
|Triple-A Louisville
|CIN No. 24; 3.24 ERA, 58 K, 39 BB, .190 AVG against in 50 IP at Triple-A, Double-A; 5.28 ERA, 21 K in 15 1/3 IP in MLB
|Francisco Mejia
|C
|CLE
|Double-A Akron
|CLE No. 1, No. 16 overall; more on promotion
|Greg Allen
|OF
|CLE
|Double-A Akron
|CLE No. 8; more on promotion
|Shawn Morimando
|LHP
|CLE
|Triple-A Columbus
|CLE No. 17; 4.41 ERA, 128 K, 57 BB in 159 1/3 IP at Triple-A
|Carson Fulmer
|RHP
|CWS
|Triple-A Charlotte
|CWS No. 11; 5.79 ERA, 96 K, 65 BB in 126 IP at Triple-A; one appearance in MLB
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|LAD
|Triple-A Oklahoma City
|LAD No. 2, No. 28 overall; more on promotion
|Wilmer Font
|RHP
|LAD
|Triple-A Oklahoma City
|Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year; 3.42 ERA, 178 K, 35 BB in 134 1/3 IP at Triple-A
|Brian Anderson
|3B
|MIA
|Triple-A New Orleans
|MIA No. 3; .275/.361/.492, 22 HR, 3 3B, 21 2B at Triple-A, Double-A
|Brandon Woodruff
|RHP
|MIL
|Triple-A Colorado Springs
|MIL No. 4, No. 90 overall; 4.30 ERA, 70 K, 25 BB in 75 1/3 IP at Triple-A; 1.62 ERA, 12 K in 16 2/3 IP in MLB
|Brett Phillips
|OF
|MIL
|Triple-A Colorado Springs
|MIL No. 12; .305/.377/.567, 19 HR, 10 3B, 23 2B at Triple-A; .229/.289/.429 in 15 G in MLB
|Jacob Rhame
|RHP
|NYM
|Triple-A Las Vegas
|NYM No. 23; 4.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 66 K, 10 BB in 54 IP at Triple-A; traded from LAD on Aug. 20
|Jamie Callahan
|RHP
|NYM
|Triple-A Las Vegas
|NYM No. 30; 2.94 ERA, 66 K, 17 BB in 52 IP at Double-A, Triple-A; traded from BOS on July 31
|Ben Heller
|RHP
|NYY
|Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
|NYY No. 23; 2.88 ERA, 82 K, .172 AVG against in 56 1/3 IP at Triple-A; two appearances in MLB
|Franklin Barreto
|SS/2B
|OAK
|Triple-A Nashville
|OAK No. 1, No. 37 overall; .290/.339/.456, 15 HR, 15 SB at Triple-A; .190 AVG, 2 HR over 11 G in MLB
|Jack Flaherty
|RHP
|STL
|Triple-A Memphis
|STL No. 3, No. 53 overall; more on promotion
|Harrison Bader
|OF
|STL
|Triple-A Memphis
|STL No. 5, No. 99 overall; .283/.347/.469, 20 HR, 15 SB at Triple-A; six games in MLB
|Sandy Alcantara
|RHP
|STL
|Double-A Springfield
|STL No. 9; 4.31 ERA, 106 K, 54 BB in 125 1/3 IP at Double-A
|Teoscar Hernandez
|OF
|TOR
|Triple-A Buffalo
|TOR No. 5; .265/.351/.490, 18 HR, 16 SB at Triple-A; traded from HOU on July 31
|Richard Urena
|SS
|TOR
|Double-A New Hampshire
|TOR No. 11; .247/.286/.359, 5 HR, 3 3B, 36 2B at Double-A
|Erick Fedde
|RHP
|WSH
|Triple-A Syracuse
|WSH No. 3; 3.69 ERA, 79 K, 23 BB in 90 1/3 IP at Double-A, Triple-A; 9.39 ERA,15 K, 8 BB in 15 1/3 IP in MLB
|Raudy Read
|C
|WSH
|Double-A Harrisburg
|WSH No. 14; .265/.312/.455, 17 HR at Double-A; 30.6 percent caught-stealing rate
