September MLB roster expansion roundup

By MiLB.com Staff | September 1, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Let the floodgates open. On Friday, Sept. 1, Major League active rosters can expand to include any member of an organization's 40-man roster, meaning some of the game's most prominent prospects will get their chance to play in The Show in the coming weeks.

Below is a running list of players ranked among their organization's top 30 prospects who've been called up to the Majors this month, along with some other notable Minor Leaguers. Check out Toolshed's September callup preview for some possible big-name transactions to come. For a rundown of all first-time MLB callups in 2017, click here. Top 30 prospects, other notable players moved to majors NAME POS MLB ORG MiLB TEAM 2017 NOTES Max Fried LHP ATL Triple-A Gwinnett ATL No. 10; 5.54 ERA, 91 K, 45 BB in 92 2/3 IP at Triple-A, Double-A; four appearances in MLB Rio Ruiz 3B ATL Triple-A Gwinnett ATL No. 21; .247/.322/.446, 16 HR at Triple-A; .175 AVG, 2 HR in 31 G in MLB Chance Sisco C BAL Triple-A Norfolk BAL No. 1, No. 50 overall; more on promotion Sam Travis 1B BOS Triple-A Pawtucket BOS No. 4; .270/.351/.375, 6 HR at Triple-A; .279 AVG, 5 2B in 18 G in MLB Austin Maddox RHP BOS Triple-A Pawtucket BOS No. 29; 2.92 ERA, 46 K, .183 AVG-against in 49 1/3 IP at Triple-A, Double-A; three appearances in MLB Ryan McMahon INF COL Triple-A Albuquerque COL No. 3, No. 63 overall; .355/.403/.583, 20 HR, 4 3B, 39 2B, 11 SB at Triple-A, Double-A; four games in MLB Tom Murphy C COL Triple-A Albuquerque COL No. 9; .255/.312/.426, 4 HR at Triple-A; eight games in MLB; missed start of the season with fractured right wrist Victor Caratini C/1B CHC Triple-A Iowa CHC No. 6; Pacific Coast League end-of-season All-Star; .342/.393/.558, 10 HR at Triple-A; .268 AVG, HR, 3 2B in 17 G in MLB Dillon Maples RHP CHC Triple-A Iowa CHC No. 14; 2.27 ERA, 100 K, 37 BB, .192 AVG against in 63 1/3 IP at Class A Advanced, Double-A, Triple-A Ariel Hernandez RHP CIN Triple-A Louisville CIN No. 24; 3.24 ERA, 58 K, 39 BB, .190 AVG against in 50 IP at Triple-A, Double-A; 5.28 ERA, 21 K in 15 1/3 IP in MLB Francisco Mejia C CLE Double-A Akron CLE No. 1, No. 16 overall; more on promotion Greg Allen OF CLE Double-A Akron CLE No. 8; more on promotion Shawn Morimando LHP CLE Triple-A Columbus CLE No. 17; 4.41 ERA, 128 K, 57 BB in 159 1/3 IP at Triple-A Carson Fulmer RHP CWS Triple-A Charlotte CWS No. 11; 5.79 ERA, 96 K, 65 BB in 126 IP at Triple-A; one appearance in MLB Alex Verdugo OF LAD Triple-A Oklahoma City LAD No. 2, No. 28 overall; more on promotion Wilmer Font RHP LAD Triple-A Oklahoma City Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year Brian Anderson 3B MIA Triple-A New Orleans MIA No. 3; .275/.361/.492, 22 HR, 3 3B, 21 2B at Triple-A, Double-A Brandon Woodruff RHP MIL Triple-A Colorado Springs MIL No. 4, No. 90 overall; 4.30 ERA, 70 K, 25 BB in 75 1/3 IP at Triple-A; 1.62 ERA, 12 K in 16 2/3 IP in MLB Brett Phillips OF MIL Triple-A Colorado Springs MIL No. 12; .305/.377/.567, 19 HR, 10 3B, 23 2B at Triple-A; .229/.289/.429 in 15 G in MLB Jacob Rhame RHP NYM Triple-A Las Vegas NYM No. 23; 4.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 66 K, 10 BB in 54 IP at Triple-A; traded from LAD on Aug. 20 Jamie Callahan RHP NYM Triple-A Las Vegas NYM No. 30; 2.94 ERA, 66 K, 17 BB in 52 IP at Double-A, Triple-A; traded from BOS on July 31 Ben Heller RHP NYY Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre NYY No. 23; 2.88 ERA, 82 K, .172 AVG against in 56 1/3 IP at Triple-A; two appearances in MLB Franklin Barreto SS/2B OAK Triple-A Nashville OAK No. 1, No. 37 overall; .290/.339/.456, 15 HR, 15 SB at Triple-A; .190 AVG, 2 HR over 11 G in MLB Jack Flaherty RHP STL Triple-A Memphis STL No. 3, No. 53 overall; more on promotion Harrison Bader OF STL Triple-A Memphis STL No. 5, No. 99 overall; .283/.347/.469, 20 HR, 15 SB at Triple-A; six games in MLB Sandy Alcantara RHP STL Double-A Springfield STL No. 9; 4.31 ERA, 106 K, 54 BB in 125 1/3 IP at Double-A Teoscar Hernandez OF TOR Triple-A Buffalo TOR No. 5; .265/.351/.490, 18 HR, 16 SB at Triple-A; traded from HOU on July 31 Richard Urena SS TOR Double-A New Hampshire TOR No. 11; .247/.286/.359, 5 HR, 3 3B, 36 2B at Double-A Erick Fedde RHP WSH Triple-A Syracuse WSH No. 3; 3.69 ERA, 79 K, 23 BB in 90 1/3 IP at Double-A, Triple-A; 9.39 ERA,15 K, 8 BB in 15 1/3 IP in MLB Raudy Read C WSH Double-A Harrisburg WSH No. 14; .265/.312/.455, 17 HR at Double-A; 30.6 percent caught-stealing rate

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View Less