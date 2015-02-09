Beer notches first pro four-hit game

Houston first-round pick Seth Beer amassed his first career four-hit game and drove in a run in his fourth Midwest League game as Class A Quad Cities topped Kane County, 3-2, on Sunday at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The No. 28 overall pick in this year's First-Year Player Draft raised his batting average to .412 since being promoted from the New York-Penn League on June 27. Beer is 7-for-17 with a double, a walk and five RBIs with the River Bandits. Over his first 11 games this season for Tri-City, he hit .293 with four dingers, three doubles and seven RBIs.

"I've been feeling really good. You know, today was a hot one, so in situations like these, you're just trying not to do too much when you go up there," he said. "I just tried to swing at good pitches and I got a couple of lucky hits. Just put it where they weren't, but you put those in your pocket and go with them. It was a good win."

The 21-year-old was only retired in the opening frame when he struck out swinging during a seventh-pitch at-bat against right-hander Cole Stapler. He came back in the third inning and battled Stapler for nine pitches before dropping a single into right field that scored Jonathan Lacroix to get Quad Cities on the board.

"I was just trying to do my job in the situation that I was in," Beer said. "I knew I had to do what I could to bring in the guy at third. I fouled off some good pitches until I got one that I could get past the infield."

He led off the fifth and flipped an inside off-speed pitch from righty Jayson McKinley into left for a single. But, he was erased from the basepaths five pitches later when Miguelangel Sierra grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. Two frames later, Beer blooped another single to left with one out, but was stranded there.

The Illinois native capped his afternoon by attacking the first pitch he saw from righty Jake Winston and knocking it into left for a two-out single. After a four-pitch walk by Sierra put him into scoring position, Logan Mattix popped out to first base.

"This is a continuous process for me. I'm just trying to work hard every single day," Beer said. "I'm always working on the little stuff, paying attention to details, my timing, and I'm learning every day from what I did the day before.

"I come out every day and I just want to compete."

Beer was the first freshman to win the Dick Howser Trophy after posting a .369/.535/.700 slash line with 18 homers, 70 RBIs and 57 runs scored in 2016 with the Clemson Tigers.

Peter Solomon (5-1) allowed a pair of runs on five hits with a walk while fanning three over five innings. The righty has not suffered a loss since his season-opening start on April 7. Right-hander Brendan Feldmann picked up his third save after striking out two while setting down the side in order in the ninth.

McKinley (2-3) yielded a run on four hits with a walk and a pair of strikeouts over four innings for Kane County.