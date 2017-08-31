Romero faces minimum in Doubledays start

The fifth-ranked Nationals prospect went on to allow one hit over five scoreless innings in Class A Short Season Auburn's 3-2 win over Williamsport in 11 innings at BB&T Ballpark. He struck out seven and faced the minimum of 15 batters.

"I think it just showed the hitters that I was going to attack the zone and throw a lot of strikes," he said. "It was a great start and it just all worked out in the end."

Seth Romero sent a message by fanning the side on 12 pitches in the first inning Wednesday.

"I did a good job of establishing the zone with my fastball in and out and both of my off-speeds felt really good, so pretty much everything was working," Romero said.

The 21-year-old southpaw maintained his aggression throughout his outing, throwing 37 of 47 pitches for strikes.

"I was just in a zone," he said. "I was seeing the mitt well. The catcher [Nic Perkins] was giving me a good target back there, so I was just feeling it."

Luis Encarnacion reached base for the Crosscutters in the fourth by lofting a blooper just over first baseman Jake Scudder, but was thrown out trying to stretch his knock into a double.

"I ended up getting it off the end of his bat and our first baseman tried to make a good play on it, but just missed it," Romero said. "[Encarnacion] rounded first and [Scudder] just picked it up and threw from his knee to second and got him out. It worked out pretty well."

The start marked back-to-back scoreless outings for the University of Houston product, who tossed four shutout innings on Aug. 25 against Batavia after allowing seven earned runs over 3 2/3 innings over his two previous starts.

"I'm just getting comfortable and getting back to myself," said the 25th overall pick in this year's Draft. "I'm just getting used to pitching again. It's all coming together and I'm feeling good."

After giving up runs in the seventh and eighth, the Doubledays took the lead in the 11th when Nationals No. 30 prospect Armond Upshaw scored on a wild pitch by Williamsport reliever Luis Ramirez.

Lefty Jared Johnson induced a groundout with runners at the corners in the bottom of the frame to record his first save of the season.