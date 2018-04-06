Matias tattooes two in Legends debut

Seuly Matias made quite the splash in his full-season debut. The third-ranked Royals prospect smacked two solo homers, including the go-ahead shot in the seventh inning, as Class A Lexington topped visiting Charleston, 3-2, on Opening Night.

Matias skied his first shot to left field in the third inning to put the Legends on the board.

Gameday box score

After Chris Hess tied the game in the fifth with a leadoff homer for the RiverDogs, Matias came to the plate in the seventh with two outs and belted his second long ball to left-center field.

The right fielder also fouled out in the first and popped out to first base in the fifth. Matias collected 15 home runs in his first seasons of professional ball.

Lefty Josh Mitchell picked up the win after allowing three hits and striking out one in two scoreless frames while Tyler Zuber fanned four over two shutout innings for the save.