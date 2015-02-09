Top Headlines

Perkins fans all he faces in pro debut

Orioles' 16th-rounder perfect in two frames of relief for IronBirds

Drafted out of James Madison, Shelton Perkins tossed 26 pitches, 19 for strikes, in his Minor League debut. (JMU Athletics)

By Duane Cross / MiLB.com | June 28, 2019 12:54 AM

Shelton Perkins waited 8,212 days for his professional debut.

And then he made quick work of it.

Baltimore's 16th-round pick in this month's Draft struck out all six batters in two perfect innings of relief Thursday night in Class A Short Season Aberdeen's 4-3 loss to Brooklyn in 10 innings at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The 22-year-old entered in the seventh with the score tied, 3-3. He tossed 19 of 26 pitches for strikes.

"For sure, there were nerves," Perkins admitted. "You don't really know until you get here. I mean, you think you belong. ...Tonight, on the mound, I saw some of my James Madison teammates, some of my best friends, the JMU coaches in the stands. My family was having a watch party. ... And then I realized, it's just the same ol' game."

His first professional pitch was a ball to Yoel Romero. The at-bat ended three deliveries later with a swinging punchout. He fanned the next two batters, Luke Ritter and Joe Genord, on 3-2 pitches.

Gameday box score

Perkins said he felt he belonged after the first pitch. "As soon as I threw it, the ball was down," he said, "but the catcher [Luke Ringhofer] gave me a fist pump and liked the location.

"Between innings, I got a fist bump from the coaches on my way in. After that, I just sat down to focus. I had to keep the score where it was. I just wanted to do my job -- just me and the catcher -- and focus on each hitter."

In the eighth, the right-hander whiffed Jose Miguel Medina and Zach Rheams on six pitches. Perkins ended his debut with a 2-2 swing-and-miss strikeout of Ranfy Adon.

"I got cut my freshman year at East Carolina," he noted. "I was told I didn't throw good enough."

After transferring to JMU, the North Carolina native went 7-2 in 38 appearances across two seasons. In 70 innings, Perkins struck out 106, including 72 in 42 2/3 frames this season.

"After the [first] strikeout, while the infield was throwing the ball around, I had the chance to reflect for a moment," he said. "I've overcome a lot, and at that moment, I was like, 'Let's get it for all it's worth.'"

2019 MiLB include

Orioles fourth-round pick Joseph Ortiz went 3-for-5 with an RBI to pace the IronBirds. Johnny Rizer, chosen in the seventh round, chipped in a double, a single, two walks, an RBI and a run.

Medina had two hits for the Cyclones, including a 10th-inning double that plated Romero.

Brooklyn's Brian Metoyer (1-0) picked up the win, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out one in three innings. Luis Silva earned his second save after yielding one hit in the 10th.

Yelin Rodriguez (1-1) surrendered a run on a hit and two walks in one inning. He struck out one.

Duane Cross is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @DuaneCrossMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View More