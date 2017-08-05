Retooled Gomber shining for Springfield

To move forward sometimes requires taking a step back. Such was the case for Austin Gomber, who had to make changes on the mound after struggling earlier this season for the first time in his professional career.

The 23-year-old won for the fourth time in five decisions after going winless in eight straight outings from May 14-June 29.

"Everything we've been working on is finally starting to come together," he said. "It took a little time, but I've been able to transfer what I'm doing in between starts out there during my outings. It's definitely a jump moving to Double-A. It's all about throwing strikes, getting ahead and being able to use all of your pitches. Some guys get here and breeze through without having to make changes. You just learn what you can and try not to be so one-dimensional as a pitcher.

"Throughout my career, I've always been a guy who fills up the zone; I never walked a lot of guys. [Pitching coach Jason Simontacchi] and I have made some adjustments. It was a little rough at first, but I knew the changes are for the future and betterment of my pitching. I figured there would be some bumps in the road getting comfortable, but I feel like I'm there now and back to where I was previously."

Gomber (6-7) kept the Naturals at bay, despite allowing four baserunners through the first three innings. The southpaw walked Paulo Orlando in the first and worked around a leadoff error by second baseman Darren Seferina in the second and singles by Nicky Lopez and Orlando in the third. The Cardinals' No. 15 prospect retired eight straight until Orlando singled again with one out in the sixth.

A double play got Gomber through the frame and he finished strongly, striking out the last two batters he faced to complete seven innings for the second straight start.

"I was able to make that one pitch I needed to in order to get out of some early jams," the Florida Atlantic University product said. "I had a few starts in the past month or so where I gave up a lot of runs, but I really didn't pitch that badly. I would get into a jam and not be able to find my way out of it. But tonight I was able to. It helped me get into a nice groove and rhythm and I really settled in with all three of my pitches after the third. At that point, I felt like I could throw all three at any time."

Gomber pitched to a 5.32 ERA in his first 11 starts, which included a stint on the disabled list with a strained groin. Since then, he's posted a 3.00 ERA in nine starts, striking out 62 and walking 17 over 63 innings. Increased command has been a key element in the turnaround.

"It all sort of came to a head earlier this season. I strained my groin and then going through the adjustments on the mound only added to that," he said. "It's just been one of those years, so I'm trying to focus on what I'm ultimately hoping to accomplish and not worry about the results, necessarily. But it is nice to see some positives come out of it."

Tyler Bray, Jacob Evans and Landon Beck walked one and struck out one over the final two innings to complete the Cards' 10th shutout. Beck notched his third save.

Magneuris Sierra singled twice for the second straight game and drove in a run. The sixth-ranked Cardinals prospect had one hit in his previous 13 at-bats prior to Thursday's two-hit effort.