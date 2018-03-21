Cardinals' Hicks strikes out four in spring debut

On Wednesday against the Marlins, the 21-year-old right-hander struck out four batters over 2 2/3 innings in his first big league Spring Training game. Despite being called "the biggest arm in camp" by Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, Hicks was sent to Minor League camp earlier this spring for arriving late to team meetings.

After being sent down early in the spring, Cardinals No. 7 prospect Jordan Hicks was given another shot.

Hicks entered at the start of the third inning and struck out Major Leaguers Scott Van Slyke and Cameron Maybin to open the fourth. He surrendered two runs on three hits and worked himself into a jam in the fifth before being pulled. He was brought in to relieve Matt Bowman in the third.

The right-hander has one of the most explosive fastballs in the Cardinals system. In minor league camp, he reportedly hit 102 mph. His command has been excellent, especially with his changeup and curveball, and that performance earned him the second chance.

In 22 appearances over two levels last season, Hicks pitched to a 2.74 ERA and struck out 95 batters over 105 innings.

In a 3-for-3 effort, Cardinals No. 5 prospect Harrison Bader doubled in No. 12 prospect Yairo Munoz in the fourth inning off the bench. Marlins No. 9 prospect Brian Anderson also scored in the contest.

In other spring action:

Phillies 7, Blue Jays 7 (Box)

Philadelphia No. 17 prospect Roman Quinn went 2-for-4 batting ninth on Wednesday at Dunedin. Quinn played the entire contest and added a stolen base. No. #27 prospect Luis Garcia pitched a scoreless third while No. 28 prospect Victor Arano struck out two in two frames.

Astros 8, Nationals 3 (Box)

Nationals No. 4 prospect Erick Fedde continued his solid spring campaign by throwing two scoreless frames against the champion Astros on Wednesday. The 25-year-old right-hander allowed one hit and a pair of walks while striking out one and lowered his Grapefruit League ERA to 2.45. Andrew Stevenson, Washington's No. 12 prospect, hit a solo shot off Houston closer Ken Giles in the ninth, but the game was out of reach after Nats starter Gio Gonzalez yielded eight runs -- four earned -- over 4 2/3 innings.

Red Sox 8, Rays 3 (Box)

No. 26 prospect Ryan Yarbrough may have been saddled with the loss, but the left-hander did plenty to help his case to make the Rays bullpen by striking out five of the 13 Red Sox he faced. He also allowed one run on two hits and two walks in his three innings and owns a 2.63 ERA over six Grapefruit League appearances. No. 21 prospect Yonny Chirinos served up two runs (one earned) on two hits in 2 2/3 innings of relief. No. 23 Red Sox prospect Bobby Poyner strengthened his own bullpen resume with three strikeouts over two perfect frames while No. 9 Mike Shawaryn gave up a two-run homer to Brandon Snyder in his first Grapefruit League appearance of the spring. Fifth-ranked prospect Sam Travis went 1-for-4 and got time at both first base and left field in the win.